TITAN ARMY Stuns the Gaming Monitor World with Their New Release: Displays of High Refresh Rates at Eye-Catching Prices

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TITAN ARMY, a dominant force in the Chinese e-sports monitor industry, brings almost a decade of experience in delivering top-notch displays. Boasting a substantial R&D office space exceeding 6,000 square meters, a team of more than 300 engineers, and a wealth of 260 patents and multiple global awards such as the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award, they annually provide their self-developed and self-manufactured monitors to millions of gamers.

Titan Army releases new gaming monitors (PRNewswire)

Today, this prominent player has made their American debut by launching a series of gaming monitors. This lineup, including seven models, is set to be gradually released and is expected to become the preferred choice for e-sports enthusiasts seeking to upgrade their equipment. This preference arises from the industry-leading refresh rates of up to 240Hz and the competitive introductory prices, with some as low as $89.99.

Among the upcoming seven monitors, the 31.5-inch C32C1S stands out with its HDR400 clearer view and the WQHD high resolution, while another model, the P27A2R, undoubtedly acts as the top pick for e-sports enthusiasts:

The Ultimate Value Gaming Monitor – P27A2R

With P27A2R, the gaming experience reaches new heights, thanks to its advanced Fast IPS panel, tailor-made to integrate wide viewing angles, high color precision, and swift response times for a smooth and visually stunning gaming journey. It supports an impressive 180Hz ultra-high refresh rate, which, when combined with its lightning-fast 1ms GTG response time and Adaptive-Sync technology, provides gamers with minimal lag and blurriness, significantly speeding up the in-game responsiveness far ahead of their rivals. Additionally, it offers a 2560x1440 2K resolution and a coverage of 99% sRGB color gamut, ensuring gamers enjoy vibrant and lifelike game visuals, and the immersive gaming atmosphere is further enriched by the e-sports backlight of the monitor. With an introductory price as low as $249, P27A2R is an ideal pick for e-sports enthusiasts who seek both gaming quality and affordability.

All seven monitors will be available on Amazon.com, offering significantly discounted prices and substantial coupons for their initial releases, and they will also enjoy even more favorable prices during the Black Friday promotion, all backed by Amazon's refund and return policies and a generous 3-year warranty. For inquiries, feel free to contact TITAN ARMY via support@titan-army.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Titan Army