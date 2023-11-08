Vander-Bend Manufacturing and Subsidiaries Announce Strategic Transformation to Become One Company, with One Vision for the Future as Vantedge Medical

Vander-Bend Manufacturing and Subsidiaries Announce Strategic Transformation to Become One Company, with One Vision for the Future as Vantedge Medical

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vander-Bend Manufacturing, Inc. ("Vander-Bend") and subsidiaries including TMK Manufacturing ("TMK"), JL Haley ("JLH"), Swiss Precision Machining ("SPM"), and Omni Components ("Omni"), all portfolio companies of Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), are pleased to announce a strategic transformation to become one company, Vantedge Medical.

Vantedge Medical is the premier metals-based med-tech solutions partner from concept to full-scale manufacturing. (PRNewswire)

For more than 40 years, Vander-Bend has been partnering with customers in complex precision manufacturing and assembly with differentiated engineering, prototyping support, and quality systems. The Company primarily serves medical technology markets including Robotic Assisted Surgery and Radiation Oncology, among other high-growth end markets. Over the last four years, the organization has made four successful acquisitions of TMK, JLH, SPM, and Omni due to their proximity to MedTech innovation hubs, breadth of manufacturing expertise, and experience supporting top medical device customer's needs. These acquisitions were highly strategic to make this evolution to one company possible. To offer a more streamlined and impactful customer experience, all five manufacturing companies will now unify under a single, cohesive brand – Vantedge Medical.

As Vantedge Medical, valued Medical OEM customers will be able to leverage the combined expertise of all five companies and more than 550,000 square feet of manufacturing space as the premier metals-based med-tech solutions partner from concept to full-scale manufacturing. Featuring the most comprehensive breadth of metals-based development and manufacturing capabilities, Vantedge will partner with customers from rapid prototyping through to full-scale manufacturing for complex precision micro to large format machining, sophisticated sheet metal fabrication, assembly, and engineering support for a diverse set of growing MedTech end markets including Robotic Assisted Surgery, Orthopedics, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Instrumentation, Dental, and more. Vantedge provides capital equipment and consumables to top-tier medical OEMs from its nationwide presence.

"This transition marks an exciting new phase in our collective evolution. By formally combining our strengths and capabilities, we have a unique opportunity to deepen our relationships with our customers. As a full-service solutions partner emphasizing metals-based medical components and assemblies, we will simplify supply chains and accelerate time to market for our Medical OEM partner's vital medical products," said Rich Rivard, Chief Commercial Officer.

"The future is bright for Vantedge Medical. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction remains unwavering. This evolution of our organization will allow us to intentionally foster the development of our employees, invest in our capabilities, and advance our R&D to ensure we are exceeding the needs and expectations of our customers now and into the future," stated Brian King, Vantedge Medical's Chairman.

Brandon Bethea, Co-Founder and Partner at Aterian commented, "This evolution of the companies marks a strategic and important milestone. We would like to congratulate the teams at all of the sites across Vantedge for their hard work and contributions that have made this transformation possible. We couldn't be more enthusiastic about working alongside the team as one company, Vantedge Medical."

About Vantedge Medical

Vantedge Medical is the premier metals-based med-tech solutions partner from concept to full-scale manufacturing. At the forefront of precision engineering and innovation, the Vantedge team specializes in the development and manufacturing of vital components and capital equipment for medical markets such as Robotic Assisted Surgery, Orthopedics, Surgical Instruments, Dental, and more. The organization's teams work in unison, collaborating and problem-solving at eight sites across the United States, certified to ISO 9001 and 13485 with FDA registration to serve the manufacturing needs of the top Medical Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) around the globe.

For more information, please visit http://www.vantedgemedical.com

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in industry-leading, middle-market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among others. With offices in New York and Florida, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $2 billion since its founding in 2009.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vantedge Medical