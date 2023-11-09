BLUETTI Unveils Exciting Black Friday 2023: Exclusive Power Station Deals and Activities

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading brand of portable power solutions, has just announced its Black Friday plans: Black Friday early access will run from November 10-17, and the official Black Friday sale will start on November 24. Customers can enjoy a range of discounts, free gifts, exclusive offers, and the all-new BLUETTI AC200L power station.

BLUETTI Black Friday Deals on Home Backup Power Stations and Outdoor Generators

BLUETTI Power Stations for Home Backup

BLUETTI AC300 & B300 (3,000W): This modular powerhouse offers a flexible capacity of up to 12,288W. Coupled with its UPS feature, it powers the whole house seamlessly during power outages.

BLUETTI AC500 & B300S (5,000W): Scalable to a remarkable 18,432Wh, this system can self-heat and work smoothly even at temperatures below 20°C.

BLUETTI EP500 (2,000W/5,100Wh): A wheeled all-in-one power station can moved around to power workshops, garages, and backyards.

BLUETTI Portable Generators for Outdoor Adventures and Emergencies

BLUETTI AC200MAX (2,200W/2,048Wh): Expandable with B230 or B300 batteries to reach 8,192Wh capacity, it's ideal for RV trips and cabin living.

BLUETTI AC180 (1,800W/ 1,152Wh): With the boosted output of 2,700W in Power Lifting mode, it can run many energy-intensive appliances.

BLUETTI AC70 (1,000W/ 768Wh): Weighing in at just 10.2kg, this lightweight champion boasts swift charging and smart features.

The Newcomer: BLUETTI AC200L Portable Power Station

The AC200L, an enhanced version of the AC200MAX, features 2,400W output that can increase to 3,600W in the Power Lifting mode, covering more power needs. Morever, it can charge up in just two hours either via 2,400W wall charging or 1,200W solar charging. Its added UPS feature makes it responsive backup power that changes over in 20ms during blackouts. The AC200L will be available for purchase starting November 17 with the price under wraps.

BLUETTI's Black Friday Activities

Lucky Prize Wheels: From Nov. 10-23 , participants can try their luck to win BLUETTI EB3A power stations, PV120 solar panels, coupons, and other prizes.

BLUETTI Lifestyle Gifts: For spending exceeding specified thresholds, customers will receive BLUETTI gifts accordingly.

Earn 3X BLUETTI Bucks: From Nov. 10-17 , customers will earn triple BLUETTI Bucks for every order, and five times on Black Friday Period, redeemable for coupons, gifts, and more.

Confident Shopping This Season

Shoppers will not only get great deals on various power solutions but also have a seamless shopping experience with BLUETTI's exceptional service:

Buy Now and Pay Later service*

30 days money-back guarantee

2+2 years warranty*

Free local shipping

Lifetime customer support

*For some models

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

