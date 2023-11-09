Broadcat unveils compliance training video library subscription

Behavioral compliance design leader introduces new library that incorporates the benefits of microlearning with the effectiveness of video learning.

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcat LLC ("Broadcat"), the leading provider of operationalized compliance training, is pleased to announce the expansion of their product offerings through the offering of a Video Library subscription.

Broadcat's growing library includes videos across a number of risk areas, with access to all videos for one price. They include closed caption translations in 13 languages, so they can be used worldwide. The library includes videos on speaking up, making tough decisions, harassment, retaliation, human trafficking, conflicts, government officials, protecting data, and much more.

The videos emphasize strong design principles, are visually appealing, and are very short, so they teach employees what they need to know without overwhelming them with things they don't.

"Our short, effective videos are a hit with our current customers, so we wanted to make them available as a subscription to the wider community, and to include closed-captioning and all future videos in the library at no extra cost," noted Broadcat's CEO Alex Klingelberger. "Customers have access to the entire library at the time of purchase, ensuring they can use the videos whenever they need them."

In addition to their legacy compliance training content subscription, risk training collections, and other solutions, Broadcat also offers a compliance advisory service, where they work one-on-one with clients to design effective compliance programs.

To learn more about Broadcat's new Video Library subscription, visit www.thebroadcat.com/videos.

About Broadcat, www.thebroadcat.com : At Broadcat, we take a behavioral approach to compliance communications and training. That means we work with how people actually are—busy and overwhelmed with day-to-day tasks—not how we'd like them to be. Noted as a "behavioral compliance best practice" by the Temple Law Review, we craft tools that guide employees on what to do at the right moment, making it clear how compliance and ethics applies to regular job duties like financial approvals, maintaining privacy, managing vendors, closing deals, and more. Broadcat is a portfolio company of Featherweight Capital Partners and is based in Dallas, Texas.

View original content:

SOURCE Broadcat