Curaleaf Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Third quarter 2023 revenue of $333 million excluding $3.5 million from discontinued operations, representing an increase of 2% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA(1) of $75 million
Third quarter 2023 operating cash flow from continuing operations of $47 million and free cash flow from continuing operations(1) of $33 million
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All financial information is reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, stated, "In the third quarter we took the final steps in our asset optimization plan, and I'm pleased that our changes are showing results. Revenue was $333 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin(1) of 23%. We reduced our inventory by another $18 million this quarter, ending with $118 million in cash on the balance sheet, and generated $33 million in free cash flow from continuing operations. With significant near-term state and regulatory catalysts on the horizon, coupled with our proposed uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange and our early mover advantage in Europe give us great confidence in Curaleaf's future. I am very encouraged by the team's commitment and discipline, and remain bullish for a strong end to 2023 and an exciting 2024."
Matt Darin, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf, commented, "The last two quarters have represented an important evolution for us. Along with significant reductions to our expense structure, we scaled back production to accelerate the right-sizing of our inventory while continuing to deliver innovative new products that consumers love. With this progress, along with new wholesale growth opportunities and a return to a decentralized leadership structure, we are turning on idled capacity and are back on offense. The growth catalysts of Germany, New York, Ohio, and potentially Florida and Pennsylvania position Curaleaf incredibly well for years of market share gains."
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
- Net Revenue of $333.2 million excluding $3.5 million from discontinued operations, a year-over-year increase of 2% compared to Q3 2022 revenue of $325.8 million. Sequentially, net revenue declined less than 1%
- Gross profit of $150.1 million and gross margin of 45%
- Adjusted gross profit(1) of $152.2 million, resulting in adjusted gross margin of 46%
- Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., including discontinued operations, of $92.3 million or net loss per share $0.13
- Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.(1) of $70.8 million or adjusted net loss per share(1) of $0.10
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $75.3 million or 23% of revenue
- Exited direct operations in Michigan and Kentucky resulting in a $22 million non-cash impairment charge, and $3 million in adjusted EBITDA accretion
- Cash at quarter end totaled $118.1 million
- Free cash flow from continuing operations(1) of $33.4 million
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Financial Highlights
- Net revenue of $1,001.4 million, a 7% increase year-over-year
- Gross profit of $458.3 million and gross margin of 46%
- Adjusted gross profit(1) of $464.7 million, a 9% decrease year-over-year
- Adjusted gross margin(1) of 46%
- Operating cash flow of $73.0 million
- Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. of $218.0 million or net loss per share of $0.31
- Adjusted net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.(1) of $178 million or net loss per share(1) of $0.25
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $221.9 million or 22% of revenue
______________________________
1Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, free cash flow from continuing operations and adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. are non-GAAP financial measures, and adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross margin, and adjusted net loss per share are non-GAAP financial ratios, in each case without a standardized definition under GAAP and which may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. See "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios. See the section entitled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures" below for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
($ thousands)
Three months ended
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Total revenue
$ 333,172
$ 335,550
$ 325,813
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)
75,254
72,391
86,960
Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
(92,347)
(74,264)
(51,389)
Loss per share attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. – basic and diluted
$ (0.13)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.08)
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure without a standardized definition under GAAP, and which may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.
(2) See the section, "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" below for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. See the section entitled "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures" for reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Third Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights
- In Connecticut, we opened our third and fourth store for adult-use sales in Groton and Manchester.
- Successfully launched adult-use sales in Maryland across our four stores and wholesale, realizing triple digit sequential revenue growth throughout the quarter.
- Entered into an agreement to sell our Oregon assets.
- Consolidated grow processor facilities in Nevada from three to one.
- Launched BRIQ, our proprietary two-gram vape hardware, in 11 states which set record breaking product launch sales.
- Launched Select Liquid Diamonds in Florida and Zero Proof, cannabis-infused drinkables in Illinois.
- Completed the acquisition of EU GMP processing assets from Clever Leaves in Portugal to further vertically integrate our European supply chain.
- Began selling edibles to the UK market.
- Began wholesaling into Poland.
- Raised C$16 million through an equity offering of Subordinate Voting Shares which fulfills one of the requirements for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Post Third Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights
- Formally applied to list Subordinate Voting Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
- Entered into an agreement to sell our Maine, adult-use store.
Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
Revenue
($ thousands)
Three months ended
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Retail revenue
$ 273,233
$ 275,523
$ 258,220
Wholesale revenue
58,563
58,517
66,420
Management fee income
1,376
1,510
1,173
Total Revenue
$ 333,172
$ 335,550
$ 325,813
Total revenue was $333.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 1% from $335.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 2% from $325.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The Company's year-over-year revenue growth primarily reflects continued growth driven by strength in Maryland, Connecticut, and New Jersey, contributions from the Tryke acquisition, and our international segment.
Retail revenue was $273.2 million, compared with $275.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, and up 6% from $258.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. Retail revenue represented 82% of total revenue. Curaleaf's year-over-year retail revenue growth was supported by product expansion, new store openings, and the further expansion of adult-use cannabis around the country.
Wholesale revenue was $58.6 million, remained flat from the second quarter of 2023 and represented 18% of total revenue. Wholesale revenue declined 12% year-over-year due to a proactive reduction of inventory.
Net Loss
($ thousands)
Three months ended
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Total revenues
$ 333,172
$ 335,550
$ 325,813
Gross profit
150,052
147,762
167,693
Income (loss) from operations
15,213
(4,277)
32,514
Total other expense, net
(51,167)
(19,390)
(23,965)
Income tax expense
(34,880)
(41,997)
(49,972)
Net loss
(93,729)
(77,514)
(54,156)
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,382)
(3,250)
(2,767)
Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
(92,347)
(74,264)
(51,389)
Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. was $92.3 million, compared with a net loss of $74.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $51.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year degradation in net loss was mainly due to gross margin compression and the increase in total other expenses.
Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Revenue
($ thousands)
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Retail revenue
$ 820,057
$ 729,064
Wholesale revenue
177,043
202,512
Management fee income
4,263
3,656
Total Revenue
$ 1,001,363
$ 935,232
Total revenue for the nine months ended 2023 was a record $1,001 million, an increase of 7% from $935 million for the nine months ended 2022.
Retail revenue was $820 million for the nine months ended 2023, an increase of 12% from $729 million for the nine months ended 2022. The increase in retail revenue was primarily driven by the expansion of product lines into new markets, new store openings, and the addition of Tryke.
Wholesale revenue was $177 million, a decrease of 13% from $203 million for the nine months ended 2022. The decline in wholesale revenue was primarily due to price compression and actions to reduce inventory.
Net Income / (Loss)
($ thousands)
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Total revenues
$ 1,001,363
$ 935,232
Gross profit
458,257
506,784
Income (loss) from operations
28,915
97,084
Total other expense, net
(92,655)
(45,824)
Income tax expense
(114,540)
(140,183)
Net loss
(224,690)
(114,180)
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
(6,721)
(4,415)
Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
(217,969)
(109,765)
Net loss, attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., for the nine months end 2023 was $218 million, compared with a net loss of $110 million for the nine months ended Q3 2022. The $108 million degradation in net loss year-over-year was primarily due to gross margin compression and the increase in total other expenses.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $118.1 million of cash and $584.6 million of outstanding debt net of unamortized debt discounts.
As of the end of the third quarter, Curaleaf has invested $49.4 million, net in capital expenditures, focused on cultivation, processing, and selective retail expansion in strategic markets. During the third quarter, net capital expenditures were $13.6 million.
Shares Outstanding
For the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, the Company's weighted average subordinate voting shares plus multiple voting shares outstanding amounted to 725,319,477 and 709,638,533 shares, respectively.
Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures
Curaleaf reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP and uses a number of financial measures and ratios when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. Some of these financial measures and ratios are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Curaleaf refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios such as "adjusted gross profit", "adjusted gross margin", "adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.", "adjusted net loss per share", "adjusted EBITDA", and "adjusted EBITDA margin". These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines "adjusted gross profit" as gross profit net of cost of goods sold and related other add-backs. "Adjusted gross margin" is defined by Curaleaf as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenues. "Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc." is defined by Curaleaf as net loss, adjusted to remove the impact of discontinued operations and less other add-backs. "Adjusted net loss per share" is defined by Curaleaf as adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. divided by the weighted average shares outstanding during the applicable period. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by Curaleaf as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization less share-based compensation expense and other add-backs related to business development, acquisition, financing and reorganization costs. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" is defined by Curaleaf as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. "Free Cash Flow From Operations" is defined by Curaleaf as cash from operating activities from continuing operations less the purchases of property and equipment, or capital expenditures. Curaleaf considers these measures to be an important indicator of the financial strength and performance of our business. We believe the adjusted results presented provide relevant and useful information for investors because they clarify our actual operating performance, make it easier to compare our results with those of other companies and allow investors to review performance in the same way as our management. Since these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, our reported results as indicators of our performance, and they may not be comparable to similarly named measures from other companies. The tables below provide reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures
Adjusted Gross Profit from Continuing Operations (Unaudited)
($ thousands)
Three months ended
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Gross profit from continuing operations
$ 150,052
$ 147,762
$ 167,693
Other add-backs (1)
2,121
3,664
3,851
Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations (2)
152,174
151,426
171,545
Adjusted gross profit margin from continuing operations (2)
45.7 %
45.1 %
52.7 %
(1) Other add-backs in Q3 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" above for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of Gross Profit, the most comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted Gross Profit, a non-GAAP measure
Gross profit from continuing operations was $150.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with $147.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations net of add-backs for the third quarter was $152.2 million compared with $151.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 45.7%, an increase of 60 basis points compared with the second quarter of 2023. The increase in gross margin was largely due to lower discounts in certain markets.
Adjusted Net Loss from Continuing Operations (Unaudited)
($ thousands)
Three months ended
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (70,834)
$ (65,664)
$ (41,423)
Other add-backs (1)
8,018
17,990
9,562
Adjusted net loss from continuing operations (2)
(62,816)
(47,674)
(31,861)
Adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations (2)
$ (0.09)
$ (0.07)
$ (0.04)
(1) Other add-backs in Q3 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity, costs related to legal fees and professional fees, and license fees.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" above for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measure to net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., the most comparable GAAP measure.
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (178,280)
$ (88,923)
Other add-backs (1)
35,812
21,237
Adjusted net loss from continuing operations (2)
(142,468)
(67,686)
Adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations (2)
$ (0.20)
$ (0.10)
(1) Other add-backs in Q3 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity, costs related to legal fees and professional fees, and license fees.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" above for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measure to net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., the most comparable GAAP measure.
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
($ thousands)
Three months ended
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Net loss
$ (93,729)
$ (77,514)
$ (54,156)
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(22,895)
(11,850)
(12,733)
Net loss from continuing operations
(70,834)
(65,664)
(41,423)
Interest expense, net
23,581
24,621
25,035
Income tax expense
34,880
41,997
49,972
Depreciation and amortization (1)
45,801
52,430
39,688
Share-based compensation
6,222
6,247
5,196
Other (income) expense, net
27,586
(5,230)
(1,070)
Other add-backs (2)
8,018
17,990
9,562
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ 75,254
$ 72,391
$ 86,960
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3)
22.6 %
21.6 %
26.7 %
(1) Depreciation and amortization expense include amounts charged to cost of goods sold on the statement of profits and losses.
(2) Other add-backs in Q3 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity, costs related to legal fees and professional fees, and license fees. Other add-backs in Q2 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity,costs related to legal fees and professional fees.
(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" below for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measure to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure.
Adjusted EBITDA was $75.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 4% from $72.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 and an decrease of 13% from $87.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.6%, an increase of 100 basis points from 21.6% in the prior quarter and an decrease of 410 basis points from 26.7% in the third quarter of 2022. The sequential increase in Adjusted EBITDA primarily reflects adjusted gross margin expansion and expense leverage.
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
Net loss
$ (224,690)
$ (114,180)
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(46,410)
(25,257)
Net loss from continuing operations
(178,280)
(88,923)
Interest expense, net
71,935
66,721
Income tax expense
114,540
140,183
Depreciation and amortization (1)
143,015
112,880
Share-based compensation
14,178
21,125
Other (income) expense, net
20,720
(20,897)
Other add-backs (2)
35,812
21,237
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ 221,920
$ 252,326
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3)
22.2 %
27.0 %
(1) Depreciation and amortization expense include amounts charged to cost of goods sold on the statement of profits and losses.
(2) Other add-backs in Q3 2023 primarily include inventory write-downs primarily associated with idling capacity, costs related to legal fees and professional fees, and license fees.
(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" below for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of Net Loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.
Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
($ thousands)
Three months ended September 30, 2023
Cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations
$ 46,970
Less: Capital expenditures
13,599
Free cash flow from continuing operations(1)
$ 33,371
(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" above for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of Cash from provided by operating activities from continuing operations, a GAAP measure, to Free cash flow from continuing operations, a non-GAAP measure.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ thousands)
As of
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Unaudited
Audited
Assets
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 118,114
$ 163,177
Accounts receivable, net
38,064
45,179
Inventories, net
219,868
234,782
Assets held for sale
65,842
193,561
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
36,209
28,836
Current portion of notes receivable
5,692
—
Total current assets
483,789
665,535
Deferred tax asset
1,685
1,564
Property, plant and equipment, net
572,640
595,846
Right-of-use assets, finance lease, net
146,290
156,586
Right-of-use assets, operating lease, net
117,079
118,155
Intangible assets, net
1,188,931
1,213,303
Goodwill
667,262
625,129
Investments
2,502
2,797
Tax Receivable
35,119
33,296
Other assets
11,176
15,457
Total assets
$ 3,226,473
$ 3,427,668
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
63,723
80,789
Accrued expenses
100,969
103,311
Income tax payable
237,333
163,662
Lease liability, finance lease
9,445
8,340
Lease liability, operating lease
17,045
17,001
Current portion of notes payable
62,245
51,882
Current contingent consideration liability
11,743
18,537
Liabilities held for sale
24,617
35,545
Deferred consideration
24,012
24,446
Financial obligation
4,722
4,740
Other current liabilities
359
1,725
Total current liabilities
556,213
509,978
Deferred tax liability
311,037
308,974
Notes payable
522,377
570,788
Lease liability, finance lease
162,061
167,411
Lease liability, operating lease
109,498
113,307
Uncertain Tax Provision
107,582
94,516
Contingent consideration liability
4,750
10,572
Deferred consideration
40,220
36,854
Financial obligation
200,441
214,139
Other long-term liability
298.204
312
Total liabilities
2,014,477
2,026,851
Temporary Equity:
Redeemable non-controlling interest contingency
119,285
121,113
Shareholders' equity:
—
Additional paid-in capital
2,194,594
2,163,061
Treasury shares
(5,208)
(5,208)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(19,151)
(18,593)
Accumulated deficit
(1,077,524)
(859,556)
Total shareholders' equity
1,092,711
1,279,704
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 3,226,473
$ 3,427,668
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
($ thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues:
Retail and wholesale revenues
$ 331,796
$ 324,640
$ 997,100
$ 931,576
Management fee income
1,376
1,173
4,263
3,656
Total revenues
333,172
325,813
1,001,363
935,232
Cost of goods sold
183,120
158,120
543,106
428,448
Gross profit
150,052
167,693
458,257
506,784
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
97,120
101,732
316,315
306,252
Share-based compensation
6,222
5,196
14,178
21,125
Depreciation and amortization
31,497
28,251
98,849
82,323
Total operating expenses
134,839
135,179
429,342
409,700
Income from operations
15,213
32,514
28,915
97,084
Other income (expense):
Interest income
—
32
23
101
Interest expense
(13,078)
(14,456)
(40,128)
(41,626)
Interest expense related to lease liabilities and financial obligations
(10,503)
(10,611)
(31,830)
(25,196)
Loss on impairment
(24,790)
—
(24,790)
—
Other income (expense), net
(2,796)
1,070
4,070
20,897
Total other expense, net
(51,167)
(23,965)
(92,655)
(45,824)
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
(35,954)
8,549
(63,740)
51,260
Income tax expense
(34,880)
(49,972)
(114,540)
(140,183)
Net loss from continuing operations
(70,834)
(41,423)
(178,280)
(88,923)
Net loss from discontinued operations
(22,895)
(12,733)
(46,410)
(25,257)
Net loss
(93,729)
(54,156)
(224,690)
(114,180)
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,382)
(2,767)
(6,721)
(4,415)
Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
$ (92,347)
$ (51,389)
$ (217,969)
$ (109,765)
Per share - basic and diluted:
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (0.10)
$ (0.06)
$ (0.25)
$ (0.13)
Net loss from discontinued operations
(0.03)
(0.02)
(0.06)
(0.04)
Loss per share attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. – basic and diluted
$ (0.13)
$ (0.08)
$ (0.31)
$ (0.17)
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted
725,319,477
709,638,533
721,206,068
709,802,875
Restated Prior Year Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
($ thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
September 30, 2022
December 30, 2022
Revenues:
Retail and wholesale revenues
$ 330,527
$ 343,761
Management fee income
1,173
1,186
Total revenues
331,700
344,947
Cost of goods sold
162,230
228,592
Gross profit
169,470
116,355
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
104,805
115,447
Share-based compensation
5,195
6,892
Depreciation and amortization
28,173
31,363
Total operating expenses
138,173
153,702
Income from operations
31,297
(37,347)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
32
35
Interest expense
(14,456)
(17,284)
Interest expense related to lease liabilities and financial obligations
(10,435)
(8,465)
Loss on impairment
—
(96,179)
Other income (expense), net
1,066
12,268
Total other expense, net
(23,793)
(109,625)
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
7,504
(146,972)
Income tax expense
(50,238)
(38,562)
Net loss from continuing operations
(42,734)
(185,534)
Net loss from discontinued operations
(11,422)
(77,215)
Net loss
(54,156)
(262,749)
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
(2,767)
(2,418)
Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
$ (51,389)
$ (260,331)
Per share - basic and diluted:
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (0.05)
$ (0.25)
Net loss from discontinued operations
(0.02)
(0.11)
Loss per share attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. – basic and diluted
$ (0.07)
$ (0.36)
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted
709,638,533
715,796,271
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
($ thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (178,280)
$ (88,923)
Adjustments to reconcile Net loss from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
144,497
111,890
Share-based compensation
14,178
21,125
Non-cash interest expense
44,669
6,263
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
11,828
9,027
Loss on impairment
19,127
—
Gain on debt retirement
(3,285)
(1)
Loss on sale or retirement of asset
3,301
—
Gain on investment
(2,353)
(14,998)
Bad debt expense
1,344
—
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
—
(1,178)
Deferred tax expense
(15,011)
(18,469)
Other non-cash expenses
4,760
—
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
5,614
(6,202)
Inventories
17,698
(40,598)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(9,742)
(2,041)
Tax receivables
(1,823)
—
Held for sale, net
4,600
532
Other assets
3,567
(34,284)
Accounts payable
(17,475)
50,376
Income tax payable
73,598
65,514
Operating leases, net (right-of-use asset acquisitions and disposals)
Lease Liabilities - Operating
(25,184)
(7,971)
Lease Liabilities - Financing
—
Intercompany, net
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(1,354)
(3,986)
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
94,274
46,076
Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
(21,293)
(11,772)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
72,981
34,304
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net
(49,375)
(104,982)
Proceeds from sale of entities
—
10,577
Proceeds from consolidation of acquisitions
1,360
—
Purchase of intangibles
(1,214)
—
Cash acquired from acquisition
—
26,635
Acquisition-related cash payments
(4,996)
(112,368)
Note receivable from third party
(5,692)
2,315
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
(59,917)
(177,823)
Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations
1,805
5,786
Net cash used in investing activities
(58,112)
(172,037)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from financing agreement
9,187
51,729
Minority interest investment in Curaleaf International
4,177
—
Debt issuance costs
—
Acquisition escrow shares returned and retired
—
—
Minority interest buyouts
—
Proceeds from sale leasebacks
—
—
Proceeds from financing transactions
—
Lease liability payments
(5,759)
(3,405)
Principal payments on notes payable
(47,778)
(2,204)
Principal payments on financing liabilities
(21,424)
—
Remittances of statutory tax withholdings on share-based payment awards
—
(4,459)
Exercise of stock options
—
(875)
Deferred consideration payment
(2,358)
—
Contingent Consideration payment
(6,198)
—
Issuance of common shares, net of issuance costs
—
—
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities from continuing operations
(70,153)
40,786
Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations
—
(356)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(70,153)
40,430
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(55,284)
(97,303)
Net increase in restricted cash
8,726
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
163,177
299,329
Effect of exchange rate on cash
1,495
(4,344)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 118,114
$ 197,682
Less: Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations
—
—
Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations, end of period
$ 118,114
$ 197,682
