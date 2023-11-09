HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO ATLANTIC CITY'S ANNUAL PINKTOBER CAMPAIGN RAISES OVER $164,000 FOR AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY

Hard Rock Atlantic City Named No.1 Fundraiser by American Cancer Society

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City raised over $164,000 through their annual Pinktober initiative, ranking the resort nationally as the No.1 fundraising team by the American Cancer Society. Pinktober is a part of the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, the charitable arm of Hard Rock International, with proceeds benefiting American Cancer Society to support breast cancer awareness and research. To date, Hard Rock International has raised more than $10 million since the inception of Pinktober 23 years ago including $1.2 million raised in 2022. The funds raised by Hard Rock Atlantic City will benefit the American Cancer Society's mission locally.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City President George Goldhoff, joined by Foreigner, presents a check for $164,000 to the American Cancer Society. Funds were raised by the resort’s annual Pinktober initiative.Photo Credit: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City (PRNewswire)

Hard Rock Atlantic City was the presenting sponsor of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Ocean City on Oct. 8 and a portion proceeds from rock-n-roll legends Foreigner's sold-out shows on Oct. 27 and 28 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena benefited Pinktober efforts. Additional Pinktober fundraisers included themed food and beverage offerings, deluxe Pinktober Rock Spa services, and limited-edition merchandise.

Along with fundraising efforts, Hard Rock Atlantic City and Atlantic Medical Imaging through the AMI Foundation hosted the Dr. Jan Austin Mobile Digital Mammography Van, offering team members the opportunity to conveniently obtain breast cancer screenings during their workday.

"Hard Rock Atlantic City is honored to raise awareness and funds through our Pinktober initiative to support our community and the American Cancer Society," said George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "Breast cancer has impacted so many and the dedication of our team members, guests, and community to support one another is inspiring."

