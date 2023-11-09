LIXIL Releases New Data: 40% of Americans Believe They Lack the Information Needed to Conserve Water at Home

Survey offers in-depth insights into consumer attitudes, behavior shifts and barriers to conservation amid increasing water crisis

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LIXIL, a global leader in creating water and housing products, today released data from a new survey about water scarcity, conducted by LIXIL brand GROHE. The data offers a close look at consumer attitudes, shifts in behaviors and barriers they face in helping improve water consumption and conservation in the United States and globally. This new data comes at a critical time, as more than 46 million people in the U.S. live with water insecurity every day – and within as little as 50 years, parts of the country's freshwater supply may be reduced by as much as a third.

Within the survey, Americans report they expect the crisis to get worse, and would be motivated to change their water use as it does. Key findings from the report include:

More than 50% of respondents say it's either likely or very likely that water stress will impact their region or country in the next five years.

73% of respondents say they would make changes in their water usage if water was limited in the U.S.

40% of Americans don't think they know enough about how to save water in their everyday lives.

62% aren't planning on installing water-saving products in their bathrooms – the place where they say they use the most water.

61% of respondents say that high upfront costs or lack of awareness of water-saving techniques and technologies are the largest barriers they face when trying to save water in their homes and bathrooms.

"Increased consumer education of the water crisis is encouraging, but the survey illuminates a clear gap in knowledge about the crisis versus knowledge about how to combat it," said Trey Northrup, CEO of LIXIL Americas. "And while as industry leaders, it is our responsibility prioritize education around increasing sustainability issues and how to help; as consumers, we also need to commit to proactively learning how to solve this rapidly growing issue, as I firmly believe collaboration and commitment from all parties, whether a government body, NGO, industry player or consumer, is key to making meaningful progress against the water crisis."

LIXIL, a manufacturer of leading brands including American Standard and GROHE, leads by example by prioritizing conservation in its operations and partnerships. It aims to contribute to a global reduction of two billion cubic meters per year in water consumption by the end of 2025 through various products and services, such as energy- and water-saving faucets and water-saving toilets. In the United States, LIXIL supports partnerships to address water and sanitation issues, including its work with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the University of South Alabama to address sanitation challenges in Lowndes County, Alabama.

Methodology:

LIXIL brand GROHE commissioned a representative YouGov survey in seven countries (Belgium, France, Germany, Morocco, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, USA). The survey was conducted from September 8th to September 26th, 2023, with a total of 7,258 people interviewed.

Disclaimer: This press release is intended to provide an overview of the most relevant and interesting market data from the survey. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions about the survey, its findings and methodology.

For further information, please see this link.

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com.

About Grohe

GROHE is the leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, dedicated to providing innovative water products. For many decades, GROHE has been committed to the brand values of technology, quality, design and sustainability that illustrate GROHE's commitment to creating exceptional experiences and to delivering "Pure Freude an Wasser" (Pure Enjoyment of Water).

Renowned innovation highlights such as GROHE thermostat series as well as groundbreaking products such as the GROHE Blue Chilled & Sparkling water system underline the brand's profound expertise in the industry. Focused on customer needs, GROHE creates intelligent, life-enhancing and sustainable product solutions that are firmly anchored in the German seal of quality.

GROHE takes its corporate responsibility very seriously and focuses on a resource-saving value chain. Since April 2020, the sanitary brand has been producing CO2-neutral* worldwide. In spring 2022, GROHE reached another major milestone by removing all unnecessary plastic packaging from its products.

The success of GROHE has been recognized with more than 490 design, innovation and sustainability awards in the past 10 years alone. GROHE was the first in its industry to win the CSR Award of the German Federal Government and the German Sustainability Award 2021 in the categories "Resources" and "Design". As part of the sustainability and climate campaign "50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders," GROHE is also driving sustainable transformation.

GROHE is part of LIXIL, a global leader in housing and building materials products and services.

Learn more at www.grohe.us, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

*includes CO2 compensation projects, more on green.grohe.com

