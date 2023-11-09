Measured Analytics and Insurance Today Announced Its Latest White Paper, "How Generative AI Will Transform Cyber Insurance in the Next 24 Months"

SALT LAKE CITY , Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance (Measured AI), the AI-powered cyber insurance provider to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), today announced the release of its leading-edge white paper, "How Generative AI Will Transform Cyber Insurance in the Next 24 Months."

Measured AI's research highlights the power of Generative AI to revolutionize cyber insurance, benefiting insurers, brokers, and customers. The paper delves into innovative applications in underwriting, risk assessment, and claims processing that will improve cybersecurity, reduce risk, and increase customer satisfaction.

Jack Vines III, Measured AI's CEO, stated, "Generative AI will provide dramatic and transformative change in how the insurance industry assesses risk, underwrites policies, and improves coverage for brokers and customers. Measured AI uniquely understands the extensive benefits and inherent risks of AI and is responsibly driving true value for our partners and customers."

"Generative AI is poised to reshape the cyber insurance industry, making it more efficient, responsive, and customer-centric," remarked Dr. Padmanabh Dabke, Chief Product Officer of Measured. "Insurance companies must quickly adopt this innovative technology to drive growth and efficiencies, or risk being left behind."

About Measured Analytics and Insurance (Measured AI):

At Measured AI, we provide more than cyber insurance, we light the path to confidence and security in cyber realms. We offer practical answers and innovative cyber insurance solutions for businesses seeking to manage enterprise cyber risks. Whether it's cybercrime, business interruption, or other malicious activity perpetrated by bad actors, the threats and the financial costs are real and complex. Our aim is to make our customers fluent and confident in integrating financial risk mitigation and cyber risk management into enterprise risk management.

