In a Pickle: The Pros and Cons of Adding Pickleball to Your Offerings

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports and fitness world is abuzz with the rise of pickleball, America's fastest-growing sport. With a surge in participants reaching 8.9 million in just one year, the question arises for fitness centers and commercial real estate properties: Is it time to join the movement?

Navigating the Pickleball Phenomenon: To Add or Not to Add to Your Venue

Pickleball courts are sprouting up in diverse locations, from shopping malls to unused warehouses, signifying its universal appeal. Reports suggest an investment of $900 million could be needed to satisfy the current demand for 25,000 additional courts across the United States.

"The rise of pickleball is a testament to the sport's broad appeal," notes I. Yvan Miklin, President & CEO of Aquila. "It's not just about adding a new sport – it's about creating a vibrant community and fostering a multi-generational space for health and wellness."

Facilities are finding that integrating pickleball courts is a relatively low-cost endeavor with high returns. Utilizing underutilized spaces such as rooftops, parking lots, and old office spaces, the sport caters to a vast age demographic, with significant participation from those aged 18 to 34.

The benefits are clear: Pickleball attracts diverse age groups, is easy to play and set up, and makes excellent use of underutilized areas, be they indoor or outdoor. Yet, there are considerations before implementing this new offering. Space requirements, potential noise complaints, and the necessity for an efficient scheduling system are among the few challenges to anticipate. The growth of pickleball presents an enticing prospect for businesses looking to expand their offerings.

However, weighing the pros and cons is crucial for a successful integration into any service lineup. With careful planning and strategic implementation, pickleball can be more than a sport; it can be an investment in a healthier, more active future.

