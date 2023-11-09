PORT ARANSAS ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH THE DALLAS COWBOYS

- Collaboration will bring The True Texas Beach to the Dallas and Fort Worth area -

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce a game-changing collaboration with the Dallas Cowboys and The Star in Frisco, the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters based in Frisco. Port Aransas is thrilled to welcome a new set of visitors to its shores to experience Texas' beach and see what so many Texans already love about the destination.

"We continue to see the Dallas and Fort Worth markets as an area of the state where we have great potential for growth," said Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce Board Chairperson Keith McMullin. "And, it's not only the DFW market this partnership will reach, but as 'America's Team' the Dallas Cowboys align with many of our target markets throughout Texas and the US."

As the AT&T Stadium fills up for game days, Port Aransas will showcase all that makes the coastal town a premiere destination. Images of the Port Aransas shores and offerings will be splashed across the concourse signage and inner bowl signage on game days. The partnership will also include game day activations at the stadium during prime tailgating times, and notable placement of Port Aransas on DallasCowboys.com . This partnership also includes several nods to the destination at the World Headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys, The Star in Frisco. At the team's headquarters, Port Aransas will shine on LED Banner Board, Inner Bowl LED Board exposure for events and several activations on site throughout key events like NFL Draft Day and more.

"The Dallas Cowboys are thrilled to join forces with the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce to help highlight and encourage visiting an incredible destination in Port Aransas," said Dallas Cowboys EVP of Business Operations Chad Estis. "Many of our fans who visit both AT&T Stadium on game days and tour The Star in Frisco don't only reside in Texas, but are from all over the world, and we look forward to showcasing the Texas shores to Cowboys fans across the globe."

"Port Aransas is excited to be introduced to new families and travelers through this new partnership," said Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Brett Stawar. "We believe this partnership will continue to enhance the destination of Port Aransas and continue to support the economy that allows our teams to develop unforgettable experiences and further strengthen our community."

To learn more about the The Dallas Cowboys partnership with Port Aransas or to book your next trip, visit https://www.portaransas.org/dallascowboys/ .

About Port Aransas

Rediscover the original Island Life at Port Aransas & Mustang Island. Nestled in the Gulf of Mexico, Port Aransas is home to 18 miles of wide, welcoming beaches and warm blue waves. Year-round, Port Aransas offers world-class water sport activities, sport fishing, unique festivals, and endless days spent soaking up seaside views. Anchored in tradition, Port Aransas is Texas' family-friendly beach, boasting entertainment options for all ages, local shopping, fresh culinary options, and accommodations made to fit any and all lifestyles and budgets. To plan your Port A stay, visit www.portaransas.org for more information.

