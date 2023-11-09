Pyramid Consulting, Inc., and Outstaffer Strike Strategic Partnership to Expand Reach and Transform Global Recruitment and Hiring

Partnership merges the capabilities of an Employer of Record and Recruitment engine to enable a SaaS Global Workforce Platform, accelerating business growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Consulting and Outstaffer are solidifying their partnership to help organizations respond to staffing changes and meet their customers' evolving demands worldwide. The alliance allows Pyramid to expand operations and increase the recruitment pool across APAC and Europe. It provides Outstaffer with a greater opportunity in the North American marketplace and transition to a product-led Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. The two will combine business operations capabilities to create deeper job requisition demand.

www.pyramidci.com (PRNewsfoto/Pyramid Consulting, Inc) (PRNewswire)

"75% of executives globally report their organizations require better, faster recruitment to stay ahead of the competition. Organizations are rethinking how they hire, operate, and interact with employees," said Rich Thomas, COO, Pyramid Consulting. "To remain relevant, companies must react to customers' global needs quickly, creating compelling, agile recruitment experiences. Through our strategic partnership with Outstaffer, we are better positioned to help clients requisition, source, hire, and onboard top talent globally," he added.

The companies have collaborated on more than 15 engagements in 10 countries for clients across industries, including Big 4 accounting and audit firms. The partnership leverages Pyramid's 27+ years of recruiting, sourcing, screening, and industry expertise and Outstaffer's SaaS purpose-built Global Workforce Platform and EOR capabilities. Additionally, Outstaffer provides EOR Services to Pyramid in the Philippines.

By 2030, there will be a shortage of 80 million skilled workers, significantly affecting countries like Australia and the US. Yet, talented people around the world can help bridge these gaps," said Thomas Derum, Founder and CEO of Outstaffer. "We're harnessing Pyramid's long-standing expertise in recruitment and Outstaffer's cutting-edge SaaS Global Workforce Platform to eliminate traditional barriers and ensure Australian and US companies can find and hire global talent effortlessly. This isn't just a business collaboration; it's a shared vision for a borderless future of work.

About Pyramid Consulting, Inc.

Founded in 1996, Pyramid Consulting, Inc. is one of the largest staffing firms in the United States. It has a global reach and provides staffing, upskilling, and technology-based solutions across industries. The company connects top (IT and non-IT) talent to Fortune 500/1000 companies to help them achieve their business directives, further talent from diverse communities, and provide technology solutions to enabling transformation, customer experience modernization, and digital operations.

Learn more: https://pyramidci.com/

About Outstaffer

Outstaffer is a SaaS-based Global Workforce Platform designed to allow companies of all sizes to tap into the global talent pool and scale remote working and distributed teams. Founded in 2020, the platform solves the complexities of giving full-time employment to anyone from around the world with no compliance risk, enabling companies to find and hire top talent, make locally compliant payroll, offer great employee benefits, and equip their remote employees with managed devices and the tools they need to work productively, safely and securely from anywhere.

Learn more: https://www.outstaffer.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pyramid Consulting, Inc