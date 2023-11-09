Xinhua Silk Road: Symposium held in China's Nanjing to promote cultural development of Yangtze River

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A symposium on promoting the culture development of the Yangtze River was held on Thursday in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

Themed on "carrying forward the value of times for the culture of the Yangtze River and building a modern civilization of the Chinese nation", the symposium attracted scholars from all over the country to jointly interpret the millennium-long cultural inheritance of the Yangtze River.

At the symposium, the China-Yangtze River Cultural Development City Index Report for 2023 and a blue book on the cultural development of the Yangtze River from 2022 to 2023 were unveiled.

As a city having served as the capital of six dynasties in Chinese history, Nanjing is one of the cradles of the Chinese civilization and boasts rich culture.

In recent years, Nanjing has been committed to preserving, passing on, and promoting the culture of the Yangtze River.

With the help of digital technology, Nanjing has further promoted the digital application of cultural heritage and set the Nanjing demonstration platform of the Yangtze River National Cultural Park digital cloud platform (Jiangsu Section), the Nanjing Wendu digital cloud platform, etc., as part of the broader efforts to establish the city as a new highland for the development of "digital intelligence of the Yangtze River".

