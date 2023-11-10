Cano Health Provides Update on Third Quarter 2023 10-Q Filing

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, provided the following update regarding the filing of its Q3 2023 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q:

Due to technical difficulties, Cano Health's Q3 2023 Form 10-Q was accepted for filing by the SEC's EDGAR filing system at 5:45 P.M. on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

As the filing was made shortly after the SEC's 5:30 P.M. deadline, due to the SEC's observance of Veteran's Day on Friday, November 10, 2023, the Company's Q3 2023 Form 10-Q will not publicly appear on the SEC's EDGAR website until approximately 6:00 A.M. on Monday, November 13, 2023.

With that, the Company has made its Q3 2023 Form 10-Q immediately available on the Company's investor relations website at investors.canohealth.com and it will file a Form 12b-25 regarding this update.

