Infinix Partners with UNESCO for STEM Program CogLabs Workshops

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix , an emerging technology brand dedicated to today's youth, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), are proud to announce their collaboration in support of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, with the CogLabs program. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to fostering sustainable development, gender equality, and quality education.

Educational robots available in the market often come with high costs, complexity, an abundance of options and sensors, as well as closed software and hardware systems.

The CogLabs program aims to inspire the next generation of thinkers and creators worldwide by providing accessible, hands-on experiences in robotics and machine learning. The primary objective is to enhance awareness and comprehension of artificial intelligence (AI) while making machine learning approachable, rewarding, and, above all, enjoyable. Children learn how to create Machine Learning models by building a robot requiring 3D printable parts, a smartphone, and basic electronic parts. The educational robot kit was adopted by UNESCO's STEM program. Google later collaborated with UNESCO to incorporate Teachable Machine and launch CogLabs in 2021 available in 3 languages (English, Spanish, French) across Africa, Latin America & Southeast Asia.

With a particular focus on empowering today's youth, Infinix recognizes the pivotal role smartphones play in advancing UNESCO's Educational Robot program. As part of this collaboration, Infinix will provide technological support such as smartphones and laptops for UNESCO CogLabs workshops to enhance the program.

"We're thrilled to partner with Infinix for the global rollout of the CogLabs STEM program. This powerful initiative introduces kids worldwide to AI and robotics, aligning perfectly with our mission to make STEM education universally accessible. Witnessing the transformative impact on students' confidence and creativity is incredibly rewarding. Initially intimidated by these intricate subjects, students quickly discover their capabilities, fostering innovative problem-solving skills. Equally inspiring is the enthusiasm of teachers embracing the CogLabs program. Recognizing the potential of AI and robotics to revolutionize education, they eagerly expand their knowledge to empower the next generation." - Joan Nadal, Master Trainer for UNESCO CogLabs Workshops and Designer of the original E3bot.

"Infinix wholeheartedly embraces transformative technology to enhance lives. Our partnership with UNESCO is dedicated to broadening horizons for joyful learning and exploring robotics. Together, we aim to make technology education accessible and enjoyable for everyone." - Benjamin Jiang, CEO at Infinix Mobility.

During the three-day on-site training, participants will engage in a comprehensive program that includes discovering Machine learning and visual coding, mastering 3D design techniques for the creation of 3D objects, setting up and operating a 3D printer and set up the E3bot for hands-on experiences.

The workshops have been conducted in 35 countries both onsite and online, empowering educators and students, ultimately fueling the next wave of innovators with additional workshops being planned for 2024.

