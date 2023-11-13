Breakout Unveils New and Revitalized Brand Identity

FinTech's Revamped Brand Image Reflects the Company's Transformation and Focus on Streamlined Access to Diverse Lending Solutions for Small Businesses Nationwide.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakout announced today that the Company has unveiled a new brand identity, reflecting its redefined strategy focused on delivering a comprehensive suite of specialized lending products to address the unique challenges of its small business clients throughout the United States. Breakout's new look and feel represents a commitment to innovation and growth within the commercial finance space, as well as the Company's role of empowering its small business clients to achieve efficient growth.

Recently joining forces alongside Chicago-based 12Five Capital , the combined entity will now operate under a unified brand as "Breakout Finance". The concept of a single brand name supports the Company's dedication to enhancing the overall client experience with convenient access to a wide range of in-house funding options for every stage of a business's growth cycle. With its unparalleled offering that blends working capital term loans, invoice factoring and asset-based loans all under one roof, Breakout will effectively aid in its clients' growth initiatives by providing access to the right lending products at the right time.

"At our core, we believe that every business is unique and deserves a financing strategy that reflects the individuality of its business model," said McLean Wilson, Co-CEO & President of Breakout Finance. "This new value proposition began to take shape as we were merging with 12Five and we wanted the purpose of the organization to be fully aligned. Our rebranding strategy is aimed at fulfilling our mission of providing access to a variety of financial solutions for small businesses. In addition, we recognize the importance of maintaining some level of brand familiarity amongst our partners and clients, which is why we made an effort to ensure aesthetic changes to our brand were not significant."

The newly launched website features a range of user experience upgrades, such as concise and consistent messaging, visually appealing color schemes and simplicity in terms of navigation and applying for a loan. Clients and partners can explore the new website here: breakoutfinance.com .

Elements of Breakout's Brand Evolution Include:

Name : Previously Breakout Capital and now Breakout Finance, the term "Finance" embodies a broader spectrum of financial services whereas "Capital" is more closely associated with wealth and assets in the financial services industry. This slight change aligns with the Company's primary differentiator and evolution of expanding its product offerings.

Logo : As a prominent representation of the Company, the new logo is welcoming given its usage of lowercase font. Inspired by the horizontal arrow in the previous logo and the idea of "moving businesses forward", the new logo includes a diagonal arrow embedded in the letter "O" that points up and to the right. This subtle adjustment serves as a visual representation of the upward trajectory business clients can achieve when partnering with Breakout.

Colors : From a more muted color palette to a slightly bolder iteration of blue and orange, the new color combination evokes a thought process rooted in trust and creativity. The revamped blue is a depiction of business professionalism and transparency, while the more vibrant orange is meant to spark the imagination around what can be achieved with access to the right type of business funding.

Purpose Statement: Our Mission Is Your Progress – Drawing from the ethos of 12Five's corporate culture, this purpose statement speaks directly to small business owners interested in long-term financing partnerships and prioritizes their needs. It also reflects the idea of being able to access multiple financing options through subject matter experts at the same institution who can make recommendations to new products and terms as their clients grow.

The new brand will be further revealed and discussed during networking opportunities at the upcoming Secured Finance Network's 79th Annual Convention in Orlando in mid-November.

About Breakout Finance

At Breakout Finance, we understand that every business is one-of-a-kind. That's why we believe in tailored financing strategies. Our expertise in alternative financing, including working capital term loans, invoice factoring, asset-based loans and purchase order financing, allows us to cater to the specific needs of our clients by offering customized lending options under one roof. Our transparent lending approach and relentless drive to stay ahead of the curve mean that we're always focused on what comes next for our clients.

Since 2010, Breakout has provided nearly $1 billion in funding to small businesses in every corner of the United States. Breakout Finance is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina. To learn more, visit breakoutfinance.com , or its social media pages on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

