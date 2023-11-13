"The Finer Things" Itinerary Unveiled: A Three-Day Luxury Adventure in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new, more luxe travel experience awaits visitors to Pierce County this winter. "The Finer Things," a meticulously curated three-day itinerary, promises a blend of cultural sophistication, natural beauty, and indulgent leisure. Developed by the destination experts at Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports, this itinerary is designed to offer a seamless and enriching journey through the county's finest attractions.
"This itinerary is a celebration of the finer aspects of life and luxury in Pierce County," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer, Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier. "This region's adventurous side usually gets top billing, with all the opportunities for hiking, biking, and paddling that are available. But we also have a side that doesn't mind being serenaded in a gondola, and winter is a great time to indulge in that."
Day 1: Tacoma - A Visual and Culinary Delight
The journey begins in Tacoma, inviting travelers to immerse themselves in a world of artistic beauty and culinary excellence. The day features an exquisite waterfront dining experience, a visit to a renowned museum district boasting an array of art and history exhibits, and a delightful exploration of a vibrant public market. The evening culminates with a stay at a luxurious waterfront inn, ensuring a restful night with scenic views.
Day 2: Tacoma, Puyallup, Lakewood - A Nostalgic Escapade
On the second day, the itinerary takes guests through Tacoma, Puyallup, and Lakewood, offering a blend of historical charm and contemporary luxury. Breakfast in a historic district sets the tone for the day, followed by visits to a legendary candy shop and a chic bistro renowned for its culinary creativity. The afternoon is dedicated to antique shopping, exploring exquisite collections of chandeliers and vintage furniture. The day ends with a stay in a historic castle-turned-hotel, providing an experience of opulent tradition.
Day 3: Gig Harbor - Coastal Elegance
The final day is dedicated to the coastal allure of Gig Harbor. Starting with a waterfront breakfast, the day unfolds with maritime adventures, including scenic gondola rides and engaging harbor tours. A seafood lunch at a renowned local eatery is followed by a visit to a celebrated distillery, renowned for its artisan spirits. The journey concludes with a gourmet dinner and a stay at a charming inn overlooking the harbor, offering a serene end to an exquisite adventure.
For more details and to download the "The Finer Things" itinerary, please visit www.traveltacoma.com/FinerThings.
