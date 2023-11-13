Leading Mentorship Program Partners With Family Promise to Give Back This Thanksgiving

The SubTo community bands together to collab with Family Promise this Thanksgiving

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SubTo community, curated by real estate investor, Pace Morby, is partnering with non-profit organization Family Promise this Thanksgiving season. The partnership, titled 'SubTo Gives Thanks' aims to engage communities across the country this Thanksgiving, ensuring those in need receive both warmth and sustenance during the holiday season.

The partnership is joining forces on November 22nd, 2023 in Pasadena, California. In light of the season of giving, the SubTo community will come together to pack supplies for the families represented by this non-profit organization. Special guests, such as Jamil Damji, from the AstroFlipping mentorship course, and his community will also be in attendance to lend a helping hand.

By uniting forces, both communities can maximize their resources to help fight the homelessness epidemic that plagues communities around the nation.

Pace expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are honored to join forces with Family Promise in our shared mission to make a difference in the lives of homeless and low-income families. The 'SubTo Gives Thanks' is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and extend a helping hand to those who need it most".

SubTo is an online mentorship program and real estate community, created by Pace Morby, for real estate professionals. This program teaches creative financing methods - providing students with resources and an invaluable community filled with approximately 11,000 real estate entrepreneurs and investors nationwide.

Family Promise is a nonprofit organization, originated in Sumit, NJ, and quickly became a national movement that involves hundreds of thousands of volunteers in 200+ communities in 43 states. With the vision of a nation in which every family has a home, a livelihood, and the chance to build a better future, Family Promise delivers innovative solutions for family homelessness including prevention, shelter and stabilization services. This organization has served 1 million family members since their founding more than 30 years ago.

To find out how to get involved with SubTo's Family Promise, please visit: https://go.subto.com/subtogivesthanks1

