Patriot Drills Widest Mineralized Pegmatite Intersection to Date at the Corvette Property, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - November 13, 2023 – SYDNEY, Australia

Highlights

172.4 m at 0.93% Li 2 O , including 34.5 m at 1.85% Li 2 O and 26.1 m at 1.81% Li 2 O (CV23–199).

46.3 m at 1.20% Li 2 O and 34.8 m at 1.59% Li 2 O (CV23-209)



28.8 m at 1.63% Li 2 O , including 13.0 m at 2.19% Li 2 O (CV23-208)



17.0 m at 1.10% Li 2 O, 16.3 m at 0.99% Li 2 O, and 9.3 m at 2.55% Li 2 O (CV23–201)



18.7 m at 1.52% Li 2 O (CV23-205)

Drilling at the Corvette Property will be paused shortly through to early January due to the onset of winter conditions. Core processing will continue into December, with an organized ramp up to ten (10) drill rigs beginning early January 2024 .

Summary drill program updates for all holes completed over the summer-fall program at the CV5, CV13, and CV9 spodumene pegmatites will be announced over the coming weeks and include hole locations and attributes, and pegmatite intervals.

Core sample assays for thirteen (13) drill holes from CV5 are reported herein. Core sample assays remain to be announced for more than 140 drill holes from the summer-fall program.

Blair Way, Company Director, President, and CEO, comments: "The Corvette Property continues to deliver, with our widest intercept to date. Returned core sample assays indicating wide and high-grade pegmatite intercepts continue to be returned at CV5. The initial core assay results for the drill holes over the recently announced western extension at CV5 continue to demonstrate that high grades over material widths are present over a more than 4 km strike length. We would also like to thank our shareholders for their patience with reporting of analytical results this summer-fall. The wildfires prevented shipping of samples to the laboratory for much of the summer, and also impacted the restart of laboratories after the wildfires. The situation is improving, and assays are flowing more regularly from the laboratory. We will continue to announce results in batches to ensure clarity of locations to readers."

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSXV: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce core assays for the first series of drill holes completed at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite as part of the ongoing 2023 summer-fall drill program being completed at its wholly owned Corvette Property (the "Property" or "Project"), located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, with a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred1, is situated approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all–weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure.

Core assay results from the first series of drill holes completed this year at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite (13 holes in total) are reported herein. These include drill holes completed for resource infill (i.e., to improve resource confidence from the inferred category to the indicated category), hydrogeological model support, as well as those completed over the recently announced western extension (see news release dated September 24, 2023). Analytical results for all holes reported herein for pegmatite intervals >2 m are presented in Table 1 and drill attributes in Table 2.

Figure 1: Drill holes completed at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite as announced September 24, 2023. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

Recently Announced 650 m Western Extension at CV5

Core assay results are announced herein for seven (7) drill holes completed over the recently announced western extension at CV5 (see news release dated September 24, 2023). This series of holes represent approximately 500 m of the 650 m of new strike length (which remains open) and are not included in the June 2023 mineral resource estimate for CV5 (see news release dated July 30, 2023). These drill holes tested various depths from surface and confirm high grades of lithium continue in this direction (Figure 1 and Figure 2). A core photo of a well-mineralized interval from CV23–209 is presented in Figure 5. Results include:

46.3 m at 1.20% Li 2 O and 34.8 m at 1.59% Li 2 O (CV23-209),

28.8 m at 1.63% Li 2 O , including 13.0 m at 2.19% Li 2 O (CV23-208),

17.0 m at 1.10% Li 2 O , 16.3 m at 0.99% Li 2 O, and 9.3 m at 2.55% Li 2 O (CV23–201), and

18.7 m at 1.52% Li 2 O (CV23-205).

This initial batch of core assays returned from drill holes over the western extension supports that the interpreted bifurcation of the CV5 Pegmatite's principal dyke, into two (2) distinct dykes moving westerly, remains well-mineralized along each. For example, drill hole CV23-208 returned 7.6 m at 2.64% Li 2 O, including 5.1 m at 3.50% Li 2 O in one dyke, and 28.8 m at 1.63% Li 2 O, including 13.0 m at 2.19% Li 2 O in the other.

Figure 2: Drill holes completed at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite as announced September 24, 2023. – western area. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

Infill Drilling at CV5

Drill hole CV23-199, primarily planned and completed as a hydrogeological hole, also doubled as a mineral resource infill hole for CV5 and returned the widest mineralized drill intersection to date on the Property at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite – 172.4 m at 0.93% Li 2 O, including 34.5 m at 1.85% Li 2 O and 26.1 m at 1.81% Li 2 O (Figure 1, Figure 2, and Figure 3). The 172.4 m intersection is comprised of a near-continuous pegmatite interval with only 1.8 m of non-pegmatite dilution. A core photo of a well-mineralized interval from CV23-199 is presented in Figure 4.

Since CV23-199 was designed as a vertical hole, it is more oblique to the dip of CV5 Pegmatite's principal dyke than is typical. True width of the pegmatite in the area of drill hole CV23-199 is estimated to approximate 125 m at a depth of 125 m.

Hydrogeological results to date at CV5 have not shown anything of concern. The initial field test program is now complete, which included multiple drill holes and observation wells in and around the deposit, permeability tests, and water level measurements. The hydrogeological numerical model and a preliminary report are now being prepared.

Although multiple land-based drill holes targeting resource infill have been completed over the summer-fall program, the majority of the infill drilling to date has focused on barge-based drilling over the shallow glacial lake, which covers a portion of the deposit. These holes targeted locations where ice formation in winter may not be sufficient to support ice-based drilling. Core sample assays results are pending for these holes.

Table 1: Core assay summary for drill holes reported herein at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

Significant Drilling and Assays Results to Come

Drilling at the Property is anticipated to be paused shortly due to the onset of winter conditions. Work continues on the completion of the Company's exploration camp and all-season exploration access road to the CV5 Pegmatite. Core processing will continue into December, with a planned ramp up to ten (10) drill rigs beginning in early January 2024. The Company's exploration camp and all-season exploration access road to CV5 are anticipated to be completed this fall, ahead of the commencement of the 2024 drill program.

As announced September 24, 2023, the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite has been traced continuously by drilling over a lateral distance of at least 4.35 km and remains open. Summary drill program updates for all holes completed over the 2023 summer-fall program at the CV5, CV13, and CV9 spodumene pegmatites will be announced over the coming weeks and will include hole locations and attributes, as well as listings of all core-length pegmatite intervals greater than 2 m. Through November 9, 2023, over the summer-fall program, approximately 42,900 m (166 holes) have been completed. This includes 25,200 m (78 holes) at CV5, 13,700 m (70 holes) at CV13, and 4,000 m (18 holes) at CV9.

Core assays for thirteen (13) drill holes from CV5 are reported herein. Core sample assays remain to be announced for more than 140 drill holes completed over the 2023 summer-fall program. The forest fires and road closures in western parts of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay significantly impacted the summer drill season with access prevented for almost 10 weeks. The Company was able to re-commence drill operations at the Property in August; however, sample shipments to the lab were not able to be resumed until several weeks later due to the continued road closures at the time. Core samples from a large number of drill holes have now arrived at the laboratory with processing underway, and shipments are now back to their regular weekly schedule. Results are anticipated to be reported in batches per pegmatite (CV5, CV13, and CV9) as received.

Figure 3: Drill holes completed at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite as announced September 24, 2023 – east-central, and eastern areas. (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

Figure 4: Well mineralized spodumene pegmatite drill core grading ~2.6% Li2O from hole CV23-199 (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

Figure 5: Well mineralized spodumene pegmatite drill core grading ~2.0% Li2O from hole CV23-209 (western extension) (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

Table 2: Attributes for drill holes reported herein at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

1 The CV5 mineral resource estimate (109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O with effective date of June 25, 2023 (through drill hole CV23-190). Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the program and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials into sample batches at a rate of approximately 5%. Additionally, analysis of pulp-split and coarse-split sample duplicates were completed to assess analytical precision at different stages of the laboratory preparation process, and external (secondary) laboratory pulp-split duplicates were prepared at the primary lab for subsequent check analysis and validation.

All core samples collected were shipped to SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, for sample preparation (code PRP89 special) which includes drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50).

About the CV Lithium Trend

The CV Lithium Trend is an emerging spodumene pegmatite district discovered by the Company in 2017 and is interpreted to span more than 50 kilometres across the Property. The core area includes the approximate 4.35 km long CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, which hosts a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred1.

To date, seven (7) distinct clusters of lithium pegmatite have been discovered across the Property – CV4, CV5, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, and CV13. Given the proximity of some pegmatite outcrops to each other, as well as the shallow till cover in the area, it is probable that some of the outcrops may reflect a discontinuous surface exposure of a single, larger pegmatite "outcrop" subsurface. Further, the high number of well-mineralized pegmatites along the trend indicate a strong potential for a series of relatively closely spaced/stacked, sub-parallel, and sizable spodumene-bearing pegmatite bodies, with significant lateral and depth extent, to be present.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results for the Corvette Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. Smith is Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares and options in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure. The Corvette Property hosts the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite with a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred1 and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas based on contained lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world. Additionally, the Corvette Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as more than 20 km of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.

1 The CV5 mineral resource estimate (109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O with effective date of June 25, 2023 (through drill hole CV23-190). Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For further information, please contact us at info@patriotbatterymetals.com or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

Competent Person Statement (ASX Listing Rule 5.22)

The mineral resource estimate in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on July 31, 2023. The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the previous announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the previous announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Appendix 1 – JORC Code 2012 Table 1 information required by ASX Listing Rule 5.7.1

Section 1 – Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling

techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut

channels, random chips, or specific

specialized industry standard

measurement tools appropriate to the

minerals under investigation, such as

down hole gamma sondes , or handheld

XRF instruments, etc). These examples

should not be taken as limiting the

broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures taken to

ensure sample representivity and the

appropriate calibration of any

measurement tools or systems used. Aspects of the determination of

mineralization that are Material to the

Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work

has been done this would be relatively

simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling

was used to obtain 1 m samples from

which 3 kg was pulverized to produce a

30 g charge for fire assay'). In other

cases more explanation may be

required, such as where there is coarse

gold that has inherent sampling

problems. Unusual commodities or

mineralization types ( eg submarine

nodules) may warrant disclosure of

detailed information. Core sampling protocols meet industry standard

practices.

Core sampling is guided by lithology as determined

during geological logging (i.e., by a geologist). All

pegmatite intervals are sampled in their entirety (half-

core), regardless if spodumene mineralization is noted

or not (in order to ensure an unbiased sampling

approach) in addition to ~1 to 3 m of sampling into the

adjacent host rock (dependent on pegmatite interval

length) to "bookend" the sampled pegmatite.

during geological logging (i.e., by a geologist). All pegmatite intervals are sampled in their entirety (half- core), regardless if spodumene mineralization is noted or not (in order to ensure an unbiased sampling approach) in addition to ~1 to 3 m of sampling into the adjacent host rock (dependent on pegmatite interval length) to "bookend" the sampled pegmatite. The minimum individual sample length is typically 0.3-

0.5 m and the maximum sample length is typically

2.0 m. Targeted individual pegmatite sample lengths

are 1.0 m.

0.5 m and the maximum sample length is typically 2.0 m. Targeted individual pegmatite sample lengths are 1.0 m. All drill core is oriented to maximum foliation prior to

logging and sampling and is cut with a core saw into

half-core pieces, with one half-core collected for assay,

and the other half-core remaining in the box for reference.

logging and sampling and is cut with a core saw into half-core pieces, with one half-core collected for assay, and the other half-core remaining in the box for reference. Core samples collected from drill holes were shipped to

SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, for sample

preparation (code PRP89 special) which included

drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split

250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. Core

sample pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's

laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were

homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-

element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide

fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes GE_ICP91A50

and GE_IMS91A50). Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation,

open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,

auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details

(eg core diameter, triple or standard

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

sampling bit or other type, whether core

is oriented and if so, by what method,

etc). NQ size core diamond drilling was completed for all

holes. Core was not oriented. Drill sample

recovery Method of recording and assessing core

and chip sample recoveries and results

assessed.

and chip sample recoveries and results Measures taken to maximize sample

recovery and ensure representative

nature of the samples.

recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between

sample recovery and grade and whether

sample bias may have occurred due to

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse

material. All drill core was geotechnically logged following

industry standard practices, and includes TCR, RQD,

ISRM, and Q-Method. Core recovery is very good and

typically exceeds 90%. Logging Whether core and chip samples have

been geologically and geotechnically

logged to a level of detail to support

appropriate Mineral Resource

estimation, mining studies and

metallurgical studies.

logged to a level of detail to support metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or

quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the

relevant intersections logged. Upon receipt at the core shack, all drill core is pieced

together, oriented to maximum foliation, metre marked,

geotechnically logged (including structure), alteration

logged, geologically logged, and sample logged on an

individual sample basis. Core box photos are also

collected of all core drilled, regardless of perceived

mineralization. Specific gravity measurements of

pegmatite are also collected at systematic intervals for

all pegmatite drill core using the water immersion

method, as well as select host rock drill core.

The logging is qualitative by nature, and includes

estimates of spodumene grain size, inclusions, and

model mineral estimates.

These logging practices meet or exceed current industry

standard practices. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and

whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube

sampled, rotary split, etc and whether

sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality

and appropriateness of the sample

preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for

all sub-sampling stages to maximize

representivity of samples.

representivity Measures taken to ensure that the

sampling is representative of the in situ

material collected, including for

instance results for field

duplicate/second-half sampling.

sampling is representative of the in situ Whether sample sizes are appropriate to

the grain size of the material being

sampled. Drill core sampling follows industry best practices.

Drill core was saw-cut with half-core sent for

geochemical analysis and half-core remaining in the

box for reference. The same side of the core was

sampled to maintain representativeness.

Sample sizes are appropriate for the material being

assayed.

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

protocol following industry best practices was

incorporated into the program and included systematic

insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference

materials (CRMs) into sample batches at a rate of

approximately 5% each. Additionally, analysis of pulp-

split and course-split sample duplicates were completed

to assess analytical precision at different stages of the

laboratory preparation process, and external

(secondary) laboratory pulp-split duplicates were

prepared at the primary lab for subsequent check

analysis and validation at a secondary lab.

All protocols employed are considered appropriate for

the sample type and nature of mineralization and are

considered the optimal approach for maintaining

representativeness i n sampling. Quality of assay

data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness

of the assaying and laboratory

procedures used and whether the

technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers,

handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

parameters used in determining the

analysis including instrument make and

model, reading times, calibrations

factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures

adopted (eg standards, blanks,

duplicates, external laboratory checks)

and whether acceptable levels of

accurac y (ie lack of bias) and precision

have been established. Core samples collected from drill holes were shipped to

SGS Canada's laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, for standard

sample preparation (code PRP89 special) which

included drying at 105°C, crush to 90% passing 2 mm,

riffle split 250 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75

microns. Core sample pulps were shipped by air to SGS

Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples

were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for

multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium

peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (codes

GE_ICP91A50 and GE_IMS91A50).

The Company relies on both its internal QAQC

protocols (systematic use of blanks, certified reference

materials, and external checks), as well as the

laboratory's internal QAQC.

All protocols employed are considered appropriate for

the sample type and nature of mineralization and are

considered the optimal approach for maintaining

represe ntativeness in sampling. Verification of

sampling and

assaying The verification of significant

intersections by either independent or

alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data

entry procedures, data verification, data

storage (physical and electronic)

protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Intervals are reviewed and compiled by the VP

Exploration and Project Managers prior to disclosure,

including a review of the Company's internal QAQC

sample analytical data.

Data capture utilizes MX Deposit software whereby

core logging data is entered directly into the software

for storage, including direct import of laboratory

analytical certificates as they are received. The

Company employs various on-site and post QAQC

protocols to ensure data integrity and accuracy.

Adjustments to data include reporting lithium and

tantalum in their oxide forms, as it is reported in

elemental form in the assay certificates. Formulas used

a re Li 2 O = Li x 2.153, and Ta 2 O 5 = Ta x 1.221. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to

locate drill holes (collar and down-hole

surveys), trenches, mine workings and

other locations used in Mineral

Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic

control. Each drill hole's collar has been surveyed with a RTK

Trimble Zephyr 3 (or temporarily using a handheld

GPS).

The coordinate system used is UTM NAD83 Zone 18.

The Company completed a property-wide LiDAR and

orthophoto survey in August 2022, which provides

high-quality topographic control.

The quality and accuracy of the topographic controls

are considered adequate for advanced stage exploration

and development, including mineral resource

estimation . Data spacing and

distribution Data spacing for reporting of

Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and

distribution is sufficient to establish the

degree of geological and grade

continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation

procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been

applied. Drill hole collar spacing is dominantly grid based at

~100 m; however, tightens to ~50 m in multiple areas,

and widens to ~150 m in a small number of areas.

Subsurface pegmatite pierce points generally reflect the

collar spacing at CV5; however, are subject to typical

downhole deviation.

It is interpreted that the drill spacing will be sufficient

to support a mineral resource estimate.

Core sample lengths typically range from 0.5 to 1.5 m

and average ~1 m. Sampling is continuous within all

pegmatite encountered in the drill hole.

Sample compositing has not been applied Orientation of data

in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling

achieves unbiased sampling of possible

structures and the extent to which this

is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling

orientation and the orientation of ke y

mineralized structures is considered to

have introduced a sampling bias, this

should be assessed and reported if

material. No sampling bias is anticipated based on structure

within the mineralized body.

At CV5, the principal mineralized body and adjacent

lenses are steeply dipping resulting in oblique angles of

intersection with true widths varying based on drill hole

angle and orientation of pegmatite a t that particular

intersection point. i . e ., the dip of the mineralized

pegmatite body has variations in a vertical sense and

along strike, so the true widths are not always apparent

until several holes have been drilled (at the appropriate

spacing) in any particular drill-fence. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample

security. Samples were collected by Company staff or its

consultants following specific protocols governing

sample collection and handling. Core samples were

bagged, placed in large supersacs for added security ,

palleted , and shipped directly to Val-d'Or , QC , being

tracked during shipment along with Chain of Custody.

Upon arrival at the laboratory, the samples were cross-

referenced with the shipping manifest to confirm all

samples were accounted for. At the laboratory, sample

bags are evaluated for tampering. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of

sampling techniques and data. A review of the sample procedures for the Company's

2021 fall drill program (CF21-001 to 004) and 2022

winter drill program (CV22-015 to 034) was completed

by an Independent Competent Person and deemed

adequate and acceptable to industry best practices

(discussed in a technical report titled "NI 43-101

Technical Report on the Corvette Property, Quebec,

Canada", by Alex Knox, M.Sc., P.Geol., Issue Date of

June 27 th , 2022.)

A review of the sample procedures through the

Company's 2023 winter drill program was completed

by an independent Competent Person with respect to the

CV5 Pegmatite's maiden mineral resource estimate and

deemed adequate and acceptable to industry best

practices (discussed in a technical report titled " NI

43–101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate

for the CV5 Pegmatite, Corvette Property" by Todd

McCracken, P.Geo., of BBA Engineering Ltd., and

Ryan Cunningham, M.Eng., P.Eng., of Primero Group

Americas Inc., Effective Date of June 25, 2023, and

Issue Date of September 8, 2023.

Additionally, the Company continually reviews and

evaluates its procedures in order to optimize and ensure

compliance at all levels of sample data collection and

handling.

Section 2 – Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement

and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location

and ownership including agreements or

material issues with third parties such as

joint ventures, partnerships, overriding

royalties, native title interests, historical

sites, wilderness or national park and

environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the

time of reporting along with any known

impediments to obtaining a licence to

operate in the area. The Corvette Property is comprised of 417 CDC claims

located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, with

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. the registered title holder for

all of the claims. The Property's northern border is

located within approximately 6 km to the south of the

Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure

corridor. At the Property, the CV5 Spodumene

Pegmatite is situated approximately 13.5 km south of

the regional and all-weather Trans-Taiga Road and

powerline infrastructure. The CV13 Spodumene

Pegmatite is located approximately 3.15 km along

strike to the southwest of the CV5 Spodumene

Pegmatite.

The Company holds 100% interest in the Property

subject to various royalty obligations depending on

original acquisition agreements. DG Resources

Management holds a 2% NSR (no buyback) on 76

claims, D.B.A. Canadian Mining House holds a 2%

NSR on 50 claims (half buyback for $2M) and Osisko

Gold Royalties holds a sliding scale NSR of 1.5-3.5%

on precious metals, and 2% on all other products, over

111 claims. The vast majority of the CV13 Spodumene

Pegmatite, as is currently delineated, is not subject to a

royalty.

The Property does not overlap any atypically sensitive

environmental areas or parks, or historical sites to the

knowledge of the Company. There are no known

hinderances to operating at the Property, apart from the

goose harvesting season (typically mid-April to mid-

May) where the communities request helicopter flying

not be completed, and potentially wildfires depending

on the season, scale, and location.

Claim expiry dates range from September 2024 to

September 2026. Exploration done

by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of

exploration by other parties. No core assay results from other parties are disclosed

herein.

The most recent independent Property review was a

technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report,

Mineral Resource Estimate for the CV5 Pegmatite,

Co rvette Property, James Bay Region, Québec ,

Canada", by Todd McCracken , P . Geo ., of BBA

Engineering Ltd., and Ryan Cunningham, M . Eng .,

P . Eng ., of Primero Group Americas Inc., Effective Date

of June 25, 2023, and Issue Date of September 8, 2023. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and

style of mineralization. The Property overlies a large portion of the Lac Guyer

Greenstone Belt, considered part of the larger La

Grande River Greenstone Belt and is dominated by

volcanic rocks metamorphosed to amphibolite facies.

The claim block is dominantly host to rocks of the

Guyer Group (amphibolite, iron formation,

intermediate to mafic volcanics, peridotite, pyroxenite,

komatiite, as well as felsic volcanics). The amphibolite

rocks that trend east-west (generally steeply south

dipping) through this region are bordered to the north

by the Magin Formation (conglomerate and

wacke) and to the south by an assemblage of tonalite, granodiorite,

and diorite, in addition to metasediments of the Marbot

Group (conglomerate, wacke). Several regional-scale

Proterozoic gabbroic dykes also cut through portions of

the Property (Lac Spirt Dykes, Senneterre Dykes).

The geological setting is prospective for gold, silver,

base metals, platinum group elements, and lithium over

several different deposit styles including orogenic gold

(Au), volcanogenic massive sulfide (Cu, Au, Ag),

komatiite-ultramafic (Au, Ag, PGE, Ni, Cu, Co), and

pegmatite (Li, Ta).

Exploration of the Property has outlined three primary

mineral exploration trends crossing dominantly east-

west over large portions of the Property – Golden Trend

(gold), Maven Trend (copper, gold, silver), and CV

Trend (lithium, tantalum). The CV5 and CV13

spodumene pegmatites are situated within the CV

Trend. Lithium mineralization at the Property,

including at CV5 and CV13, is observed to occur within

quartz-feldspar pegmatite, which may be exposed at

surface as high relief 'whale-back' landforms. The

pegmatite is often very coarse-grained and off-white in

appearance, with darker sections commonly composed

of mica and smoky quartz, and occasional tourmaline.

The lithium pegmatites at Corvette are categorized as

LCT Pegmatites. Core assays and ongoing

mineralogical studies, coupled with field mineral

identifi cation and assays, indicate spodumene as the

dominant lithium-bearing mineral on the Property, with

no significant petalite , lepidolite , lithium-phosphate

minerals, or apatite present. The pegmatites also carry

significant tantalum values with tantalite indicated to be

the mineral phase. Drill hole

Information A summary of all information material

to the understanding of the exploration

results including a tabulation of the

following information for all Material

drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole

collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level –

elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception

depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is

justified on the basis that the

information is not Material and this

exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the

Competent Person should clearly

explain why this is the case. Drill hole attribute information is included in Table 2

herein.

P egmatite intersections of <2 m are not typically

presented as they are considered insignificant. Data aggregation

methods In reporting Exploration Results,

weighting averaging techniques,

maximum and/or minimum grade

truncations (eg cutting of high grades)

and cut-off grades are usually Material

and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate

short lengths of high grade results and

longer lengths of low grade results, the

procedure used for such aggregation

should be stated and some typical

examples of such aggregations should

be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting

of metal equivalent values should be

clearly stated. Length weighted averages were used to calculate grade

over width.

No specific grade cap or cut-off was used during grade

width calculations. The lithium and tantalum average of

the entire pegmatite interval is calculated for all

pegmatite intervals over 2 m core length, as well as

higher grade zones at the discretion of the geologist.

Pegmatites have inconsistent mineralization by nature,

resulting in some intervals having a small number of

poorly mineralized samples included in the calculation.

Non-pegmatite internal dilution is limited to typically

<3 m where relevant and intervals indicated when

assays are reported.

No metal equivalents have been reported. Relationship between

mineralization

widths and intercept

lengths These relationships are particularly

important in the reporting of

Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization

with respect to the drill hole angle is

known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down

hole lengths are reported, there should

be a clear statement to this effect (eg

'down hole length, true width not

known'). Geological modelling is ongoing on a hole-by-hole

basis as CV5 is drilled. However, current interpretation

supports a principal, large pegmatite body of near

vertical to steeply dipping orientation, flanked by

several subordinate pegmatite lenses (collectively, the

'CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite')

All reported widths are core length. True widths are not

calculated for each hole due to the relatively wide drill

spacing at this stag e of delineation and the typical

irregular nature of pegmatite, as well as the varied drill

hole orientations. As such, true widths may vary widely

from hole to hole. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with

scales) and tabulations of intercepts

should be included for any significant

discovery being reported These should

include, but not be limited to a plan

view of drill hole collar locations and

appropriate sectional views. Please refer to the figures included herein as well as

those posted on the Company's website. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all

Exploration Results is not practicable,

representative reporting of both low and

high grades and/or widths should be

practiced to avoid misleading reporting

of Exploration Results. Please refer to the table(s) included herein as well as

those posted on the Company's website.

Results for pegmatite intervals <2 m are not reported. Other substantive

exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful

and material, should be reported

including (but not limited to):

geological observations; geophysical

survey results; geochemical survey

results; bulk samples – size and method

of treatment; metallurgical test results;

bulk density, groundwater,

geotechnical and rock characteristics;

potential deleterious or contaminating

substances. The Company is currently completing baseline

environmental work over the CV5 and CV13 pegmatite

area. No endangered flora or fauna have been

documented over the Property to date, and several sites

have been identified as potentially suitable for mine

infrastructure.

The Company has completed a bathymetric survey over

the shallow glacial lake which overlies a portion of the

CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. The lake depth ranges

from <2 m to approximately 18 m, although the

majority of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, as

delineated to date, is overlain by typically <2 to 10 m of

water.

The Company has completed preliminary metallurgical

testing comprised of HLS and magnetic testing, which

has produced 6+% Li 2 O spodumene concentrates at

>70% recovery on both CV5 and CV13 pegmatite

material, indicating DMS as a viable primary process

approach, and that both CV5 and CV13 could

potentially feed the same process plant. A DMS test on

CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite material returned a

spodumene concentrate grading 5.8% Li 2 O at 79%

recovery, strongly indicating potential for a DMS only

operation to be applicable.

Various mandates required for advancing the Project

towards economic studies have been initiated, including

but not limited to, environ mental baseline, metallurgy,

geomechanics , hydrogeology , hydrology, stakeholder

engagement, geochemical characterization, as well as

transportation and logistical studies. Further work The nature and scale of planned further

work (eg tests for lateral extensions or

depth extensions or large-scale step-out

drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas

of possible extensions, including the

main geological interpretations and

future drilling areas, provided this

information is not commercially

sensitive. The Company intends to continue drilling the

pegmatites of the Corvette Property, focused on the

CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite and adjace nt subordinate

lenses, as well as the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite. At

CV5, mineralization remains open along strike at both

ends, and to depth along a significant portion of its

length. At CV13, mineralization remains open along

strike at both ends, and to depth.

Patriot Battery Metals Logo (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

