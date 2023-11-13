Philip Rutherford Joins YourPath as Chief Operating Officer

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YourPath is pleased to announce the appointment of Philip Rutherford as its new Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Rutherford brings several decades of experience in growth and operational leadership in the nonprofit and for-profit technology sectors and is poised to lead YourPath's expansion across all lines of business.

Prior to joining YourPath, Mr. Rutherford served as the Chief Operating Officer at Faces & Voices of Recovery, where he led the development and management of the groundbreaking Recovery Data Platform (RDP). This cloud-based platform revolutionized longitudinal data collection for Peer-Based Services and became an invaluable asset to the recovery community.

Phil brings with him a wealth of experience in the nonprofit sector, having previously held the position of Director of Operations at Recovery Is Happening and Program Services Coordinator at Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota. His longstanding commitment to the recovery community and dedication to substance use disorder advocacy includes roles on several national committees, including the National Institute of Health, the FDA, and other Federal agencies. Additionally, he serves on the boards of several nonprofit organizations, including Serve Minnesota and the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers. He is also the Founder of Black Faces Black Voices, a collaborative of professionals focused on promoting recovery and wellness in Black communities across the nation.

Before transitioning to the nonprofit sector, Philip Rutherford enjoyed a successful career in corporate sales, marketing, and management at Microsoft, Micron Electronics, and entities within the Taylor Corporation. His diverse background uniquely positions him to drive change and make a meaningful impact in the recovery space.

As YourPath's new Chief Operating Officer, Phil is poised to lead the organization to new heights, bringing his passion, experience, and innovative vision to the table. YourPath eagerly anticipates the impact that Philip Rutherford will make in his new role and looks forward to the continued growth and development of the organization under his leadership.

