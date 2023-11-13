Pineapple Financial, Inc. Retains Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC to Provide Investor Relations Services

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. ("Pineapple" or the "Company") (NYSE American: PAPL), Canada's tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across the country, today announced it has retained the services of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC ("Skyline") to manage its investor relations and corporate communications activities within the financial community.

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) (CNW Group/Pineapple Financial Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline provides strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by assisting them to communicate their corporate message and competitive advantages effectively.

Shubba Dasgupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Pineapple Financial, stated: "Our recent initial public offering ("IPO") on the NYSE American stock exchange is a new chapter in the Company's development. Our commitment to telling the Pineapple Financial story to a broader investor base and our upcoming milestones and company developments prompted Pineapple Financial to select Skyline as our investor relations firm."

"Pineapple is growing rapidly, and the Company plans to use its IPO proceeds for improving technology, developing the Company's subsidiary Pineapple Insurance Inc., and expansion of business in Canada and North America."

Mr. Dasgupta added, "Pineapple believes that Skyline's strong reputation, communications strategies, methodologies, and standards are an excellent pairing for us as we enter an expansion phase for the Company. Skyline is a skilled partner who will work closely with the Pineapple management team to communicate our message to the investing public."

Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome financial services technology company Pineapple Financial to our exciting and growing base of diverse clients. Pineapple is entering an important period of expansion. We are pleased to provide support in effectively and strategically communicating this message to Pineapple's existing and prospective shareholder base while broadening awareness of the Company within the North American financial community."

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple is a leader in the Canadian mortgage industry, breaking the mold by focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 600 brokers within the network, Pineapple utilizes cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor cancer charities across Canada, improving the lives of fellow Canadians touched by cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pineapple Financial Inc.