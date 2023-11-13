TROY TATTING & KEVIN GUIDRY JOIN KCC

- ADD INDUSTRY EXPERTISE TO THE CLASS ACTION & MASS TORT TEAM

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KCC, the premier provider of administrative-support services for the legal and financial industries, announced today that Troy Tatting and Kevin Guidry have joined the company as Directors of Class Action Services. Bringing a combined 30 years of legal experience to KCC, Troy and Kevin are responsible for the strategic development and implementation of client initiatives and to manage and foster key relationships in the legal and corporate industry.

"The addition of Troy and Kevin to our Business Development team demonstrates our continued dedication to offering unparalleled class action and mass tort administration services," said Bryan Butvick, CEO. "We are always committed to hiring additional talent with experience and extensive understanding of the class action and mass tort world."

Troy has two decades as a practicing civil litigator and will assist clients throughout the class action and mass tort administration process from pre-certification through final approval. Prior to joining KCC, he was a Class Action and Mass Tort Attorney and a Managing Partner of prominent law firms in Minnesota. His experience of representing tens of thousands of individuals as well as Fortune 500 corporations and businesses in high stakes, multi-million-dollar cases across the United States provides valuable knowledge and insight into the class action and mass tort industry. Troy received his Juris Doctor from Quinnipiac University, School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Minnesota.

Before joining KCC, Kevin lead Business Development and strategy at leading law firms in Seattle for nearly a decade. Kevin will take his consultative approach with the legal community and apply it to KCC's clients. His management experience will provide clients with top-level service as he guides them through the administration process. Kevin received his Juris Doctor from Seattle University School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts in English from Louisiana State University.

