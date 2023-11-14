Avoid the Busiest Airports This Thanksgiving: Busbud Shares Routes Where Bus Travel Beats Flying

Global Ground Transportation Booking Platform Analyzes Popular Routes Near the Busiest US Airports When It's Faster, Cheaper, & More Eco-friendly to Take the Bus

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Busbud , a global ground transportation booking platform, releases its findings of a comprehensive data analysis of routes near the busiest airports during the Thanksgiving travel week when it is faster, cheaper, and more eco-friendly to take the bus than fly. The company shares 12 routes commonly traveled across the U.S. originating at the airports that are anticipated to have the highest volume of airport travelers on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

According to AAA , more than 55 million Americans travel over 50 miles during the Thanksgiving holiday. Of these Americans, more than 4.5 million are anticipated to fly to their Thanksgiving destination. The 10 busiest airports during Thanksgiving week are Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport , Dallas Fort Worth International Airport , Los Angeles International Airport, Denver International Airport, Miami International Airport, Chicago O'Hare Airport, Orlando International Airport, Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas), John F. Kennedy International Airport (NYC), and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Below are 12 commonly traveled routes from these airports when it is faster, cheaper, and more eco-friendly to take the bus than fly.





Price / Travel time / Emissions Airport & Route Bus carriers include

(all bookable on Busbud) Bus Plane Savings (%) ATL Atlanta to Montogomery Greyhound $49 2hr 40min 9kg CO 2 $205 3hr 45min 65kg CO 2 -76% $ savings -86% reduction in emissions ATL Atlanta to Birmingham Greyhound $44 2hr 30min 8kg CO 2 $219 3hr 21min 59kg CO 2 -80% $ savings -86% reduction in emissions DFW Dallas to Houston Megabus, Flixbus, Red Coach, Greyhound $62 3hr 10min 13kg CO 2 $89 4hr 7min 99kg CO 2 -30% $ savings -87% reduction in emissions DFW Dallas to Austin Megabus, Flixbus, Turimex, Red Coach, Greyhound $47 3hr 11kg CO 2 $89 3hr 53min 84kg CO 2 -47% savings -87% reduction in emissions LAX LA to San Diego Tufesa, Flixbus, Greyhound $20 2hr 10 min 7kg CO 2 $189 4hr 5min 48kg CO 2 -89% $ savings -84% reduction in emissions LAX LA to Las Vegas Las Vegas Shuttles, Tufesa, Flixbus, Greygound $51 4hr 43min 14kg CO 2 $58 4hr 44min 103kg CO 2 -12% $ savings -86% reduction in emissions DEN Denver to Colorado Springs Greyhound $17 1hr 25min 4kg CO 2 $150 3hr 46min 32kg CO 2 -89% % savings -87% reduction in emissions MIA Miami to Sarasota Red Coach $50 4hr 5min 13kg CO 2 $77 4hr 30min 79kg CO 2 -35% $ savings -84% reduction in emissions ORD Chicago to Indianapolis Greyhound $31 3hr 10kg CO 2 $79 4hr 38min 78kg CO 2 -61% $ savings -87% reduction in emissions ORD Chicago to Madison Coach USA, Flixbus $40 2hr 35min 8kg CO 2 $79 4hr 24min 48kg CO 2 -49% $ savings -83% reduction in emissions JFK NYC to Albany Trailways, Wanda Coach, Greyhound $13 2hr 30min 8kg CO 2 $179 4hr 36min 64kg CO 2 -93% $ savings -87% reduction in emissions PHX Phoenix to Tuscon Tufesa, Flixbus, Greyhound $40 1hr 55min 6kg CO 2 $274 3hr 26min 49kg CO 2 -85% $ savings -88% reduction in emissions

"Thanksgiving travel is often dreaded by many airport travelers who anticipate extended security lines, delays, or even canceled flights. What many travelers might not realize is that it's often faster and cheaper to take the bus compared to short-haul flights," says Christine Petersen, CEO of Busbud.com. "In addition to saving time and money, bus travel is an excellent way to reduce your carbon footprint as you travel to see family and friends this Thanksgiving."

Save More Than An Hour Traveling This Thanksgiving:

LAX to San Diego , Denver to Colorado Springs , NYC to Albany , and Phoenix to Tucson . Many popular routes will save more than an hour when traveling by bus. This includes routes from the busiest U.S. airports such asto, NYC to, andto

Atlanta's Hartsfield - Jackson is the busiest airport during the Thanksgiving travel week. Travelers from Atlanta to Montgomery can save nearly a third of their time traveling by bus instead of flying. And, travelers going from Atlanta to Birmingham can save more than a quarter of their time when traveling by bus instead of flying.

Save Money When Traveling By Bus to Your Thanksgiving Feast:

Traveling by bus can result in significant savings. Traveling by bus from NYC to Albany saw the largest savings with a reduction of 93% of the total cost compared to flying.

Taking the bus instead of flying from the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, LAX, Denver , NYC's JFK, and Phoenix's Sky Harbor airports all had more than 80% in savings.

Positively Impact The Earth & Your Pie Budget:

According to Greentripper.com, traveling by bus reduces your carbon footprint by at least 83% on all highlighted popular routes from the busiest airports.

Carbon emissions were reduced most significantly on the route from Phoenix to Tucson where carbon emissions were reduced by 88%.

Methodology: All prices and travel times were determined as if traveling one-way on Wednesday, November 22nd. All prices and travel times were researched as if booking on October 30th. Travel times include travel to and from the city center as well as airline-recommended early arrival. Greentripper ( www.greentripper.org ) was used to calculate emission comparisons. Statista data was used to determine the busiest airports.

About Busbud:

Busbud is a leading global mobility group that operates a marketplace focused on ground travel where travelers can book intercity bus and train tickets on over 3 million routes in 80+ countries worldwide. The company also offers vertical B2B software that powers the business of ground travel operators.

