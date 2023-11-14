Azalea Health Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification Ahead of Schedule

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azalea Health, a leading provider of fully-integrated cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, announced the completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 certification with Cherry Bekaert LLP, in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This follows the company's SOC 2 Type 1 certification earlier this year.

SOC 2 Type 1 was a point-in-time assessment of control design, which confirms a company has security measures in place. With the completion of SOC 2 Type 2, Azalea's security measures have been tested and validated, confirming their effectiveness for customers.

Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is another significant milestone for Azalea as it further demonstrates the company's commitment to the industry's highest standards for managing and protecting customer data. The SOC 2 Type 2 certification provides Azalea an in-depth and continuous assessment of its controls and processes related to security over a specified period and validates its effectiveness.

"Azalea Health is committed to operating with the highest security and data protection standards, which is why we are incredibly proud to have completed SOC 2 Type 2 certification ahead of schedule," said Brian Kenah, CTO of Azalea Health. "We completed Type 1 certification in March, which confirmed we had the proper controls in place. We estimated to complete Type 2 certification by early 2024. Achieving certification earlier than anticipated not only proves our controls work but enhances our trust and transparency in the industry."

Established by the AICPA, the SOC 2 certification is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, by ensuring the assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. The SOC 2 Type 2 certification validates Azalea's internal controls and details how well the company safeguards customer data, specifically for cloud service providers.

SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

About Azalea Health

Azalea Health is changing the way health IT platforms connect community-based healthcare providers and patients across the lifecycle of care. Offering a 100% cloud-based integrated solution, Azalea delivers electronic health records and revenue cycle management designed for rural and community practices and hospitals. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication – enabling better outcomes and a meaningful competitive advantage. For more information, visit AzaleaHealth.com.

