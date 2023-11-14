DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON AND TEREMANA® TEQUILA LAUNCH MANA HOLIDAY HOUSE: AN IMMERSIVE VIRTUAL HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE AND LIMITED-TIME POP-UPS TO 'SHARE THE MANA'

The Multi-Award-Winning Tequila Brand Is Bringing Fans Together to Share in the Holiday Spirit, Launching a One-Stop Virtual Holiday Entertaining Experience and Holiday Pop-ups in Los Angeles and New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teremana® Tequila, the ultra-premium small-batch tequila brand founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is welcoming guests to the Teremana® Mana Holiday House to 'Share the Mana' and celebrate the spirit of the holiday season.

Teremana® encourages everyone to 'Share the Mana' by bringing good energy and people together over a shared spirit of gratitude. Accessible online at ManaHolidayHouse.com, the one-stop virtual holiday experience is designed to make at-home holiday gatherings simple and easy to enjoy with family and friends. The Mana Holiday House will feature holiday hosting ideas, seasonal cocktail recipes, such as the Teremana® Ginger Spiced Paloma, gift inspiration, limited-edition prizes, and other fun surprises.

The Mana Holiday House invites visitors to make themselves feel right at home: explore the virtual rooms and discover hidden content, get inspired with holiday menu ideas for easy food and cocktail pairings, access expert entertaining tips like how to create a memorable tablescape, and win exclusive prizes. From Thanksgiving dinner to New Year's Eve gatherings, and everything in between, the Mana Holiday House is a springboard of holiday inspiration.

"The holiday season is finally upon us, and I'm excited to start spreading the mana with fans and welcoming them to experience the Teremana® Mana Holiday House. I invite everyone to visit the Mana Holiday House to celebrate, enjoy a lot, laugh a lot and get inspired about ways to create memorable holiday moments with their loved ones," says Teremana® Founder, Dwayne Johnson.

Guests can enjoy the Teremana® Mana Holiday House experience in-person by reserving a spot to the free limited-time pop-up in Los Angeles and New York. The in-person Mana Holiday House experience will be open from Thursday, November 30th through Friday, December 1st in Los Angeles (1024 Lexington Rd, Beverly Hills), and in New York City (632 Hudson St., NYC) on Tuesday, December 12th through Wednesday, December 13th. At the in-person experience, guests will be able to enjoy delicious Teremana® Tequila cocktails and bites, partake in tequila education and cocktail making sessions, as well as enjoy giveaways and additional surprises. Tickets will be free of charge for both pop-up experiences, and spots will be available to reserve starting November 14th via rsvp.teremana.com .

The Mana Holiday House virtual experience will be live from November 14th - December 31st, 2023. To explore the Mana Holiday House, please visit ManaHolidayHouse.com and follow on social media at @teremana . Consumers must be 21 and over to enjoy a Teremana® Tequila cocktail and enter the Mana Holiday House pop-up experiences. ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Teremana® invites fans to try making a Ginger Spiced Paloma to toast the season with the recipe below:

Ginger Spiced Paloma | IMAGE

2 oz Teremana Blanco

¾ oz Lime Juice

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

½ oz Ginger Syrup

Top with Ginger Beer

Instructions: Shake all ingredients except ginger beer with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a highball glass over fresh ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wheel and crystalized ginger. Serves one.

About Teremana® Tequila

Teremana® is an ultra-premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. It is crafted at Destilería Teremana® De Agave in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highland mountains. With three expressions - a blanco, a reposado, and an añejo - its name loosely translates as 'spirit of the earth,' from the Latin word 'terra,' meaning earth, and the Polynesian word 'mana,' meaning spirit. Made from fully mature, naturally sweet agave slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills, Teremana® has been coined, 'the tequila of the people.'

