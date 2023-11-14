The Holiday Season Just Got Sweeter: Wendy's Celebrating Return of Peppermint Flavor with a FREE Frosty Offer

Get in the holiday spirit with sips and spoonfuls of Wendy's new Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew and returning Peppermint Frosty to help savor the season with a sweet offer today

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The weather outside might be frightful, but Frosty® time is so delightful. Beginning today, Wendy's® fans can indulge in Frosty time with the twice-as-nice return of the Peppermint Frosty* and the new Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew! With a free small Frosty or small Frosty Cream Cold Brew offer available with the offer in the Wendy's app**. That's right... this offer is an in-app gift for fans to enjoy a Frosty treat of their choice – no purchase required.

Peppermint: The Flavor of the Holiday Season

Wendy's is bringing Peppermint Frosty back to town to transport fans to a world of holiday cheer in every refreshing peppermint spoonful.

"With the holidays around the corner, it's the perfect time to introduce the all-new Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew together with the return of Wendy's beloved Peppermint Frosty," said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy's Company. "Our fans consistently crave new, innovative Frosty flavors, so we embraced the flavor of the season with not one, but two sweet treats to savor throughout the holidays."

Inspired by the fan-favorite Peppermint Frosty, Wendy's new Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew features peppermint syrup swirled in smooth cold-brewed coffee with classic Frosty creamer over ice. The latest winter-inspired flavor joins Wendy's year-round chocolate, vanilla, and caramel flavor options.

Treat Yourself to a FREE Peppermint Frosty or Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew

To celebrate the return of Peppermint Frosty and new addition of the Peppermint Frosty Cream Cold Brew, Wendy's is giving fans a chance to indulge with a Wendy's app offer for a free small Frosty or small Frosty Cream Cold Brew treat today until November 19, no purchase required** because Frosty Claus thinks everyone deserves a moment to chill this holiday season.

"There is no better way to share holiday cheer with our fans than giving the gift of a free Frosty or Frosty Cream Cold Brew," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "When we say Free, we mean it! This offer is no purchase required so we can truly surprise and delight our fans during the holidays with a sweet treat and even sweeter offer available in the Wendy's app."

Wendy's Frosty treats are the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season! What are you waiting for? Head to your nearest Wendy's restaurant to indulge in this Frosty cheer.

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Vanilla Frosty will be temporarily unavailable.

**Offer only available at participating U.S. Wendy's® for a limited time. Offer must be redeemed in the Wendy's app. App download and account registration required. Not valid in a combo or with any other coupon, discount or offer. See offer in the Wendy's app for further details.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

