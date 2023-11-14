Solari and Rainbow Health Announce Oklahoma Launch of Solari Dispatch Management for Mobile Crisis Team Responses to 988 Calls

Solari and Rainbow Health Announce Oklahoma Launch of Solari Dispatch Management for Mobile Crisis Team Responses to 988 Calls

Powered by RainbowCare platform, the new system interfaces with electronic medical records and improves dispatch of, communication with, and tracking of mobile crisis teams in real time.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuing support of the Federal 988 Initiative, Solari Crisis & Human Services and Rainbow Health LLC have partnered to launch their new mobile crisis team dispatch product in Oklahoma's 988 system. Solari Dispatch Management, a branded product of RainbowCare's white-label offering, interfaces with Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems and enables crisis centers to dispatch and track mobile crisis response teams. The application allows information to flow from the EMR to the mobile response team's cell phones and tracks progress of the team through GPS.

Solari-RainbowHealth-logos - 1 (PRNewswire)

Solari and Rainbow Health have partnered to launch a new mobile crisis team dispatch product in Oklahoma's 988 system.

Solari Dispatch Management includes a web portal to assign mobile crisis teams to 988 Oklahoma calls and performs the following functions:

Shares necessary information with the mobile team via a private cell phone application to provide continuity of care to the caller

Tracks progress and safety of the mobile crisis team en route to the caller

Communicates in real time with the mobile crisis team via the app

Allows for the entering of schedules for availability/status

The cell phone application feature of Solari Dispatch Management provides mobile crisis teams with the following:

Information about the crisis in progress

Directions to the crisis location

Approximate time of arrival at crisis location

Allows for note taking with information automatically integrated into the dispatcher's EMR

Solari Dispatch Management was successfully implemented and has been in use in Arizona since April 2023 at Solari's Tempe, AZ, crisis call center. The Oklahoma launch marks the second state to begin using the product and will be implemented at Solari's Oklahoma City, OK, 988 call center. Solari Dispatch Management will be available to other states in 2024.

"We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with Rainbow Health in the second launch of this important, new system. Solari Dispatch Management allows crisis call centers to dispatch, track, and interact with mobile crisis teams in the field faster and easier than ever before so they can provide crucial and often life-saving assistance where and when people need it most," said Justin Chase, Solari's Chief Executive Officer.

"We are elated to expand the RainbowCare launch in the state of Oklahoma with our partner, Solari. Rainbow Health continues to live on the promise of serving communities across the continuum of crisis care," said Shail Sinhasane, CEO of Rainbow Health LLC. "While the 988 national suicide and crisis line is enabling rapid expansion in delivering care, there are several building blocks required to operationalize such programs from incident log with crisis narrative, dispatching the response teams to effective care coordination with supportive resources from the right places."

Solari Crisis & Human Services is an Arizona-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals by Inspiring Hope through a continuum of health care services. Solari's vision is to be the trusted leader in improving lives and communities through human connection and innovation. Learn more at www.Solari-inc.org

Rainbow Health is the healthcare equalizer organization based in Houston, TX, delivering care at the last-mile through its RainbowCare suite of solutions. The company supports virtual & at-home healthcare programs via its modular and scalable unified care coordination platform that can be tailored to patient's clinical, social, and behavioral health needs. Learn more at www.rainbow.health

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solari Crisis and Human Services; Rainbow Health LLC