On the Twelve Days of Christmas, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Gave to Me

Celebrate the holiday season with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts (CNW Group/Fairmont Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spirits are bright and festive are the lights this holiday season. As the twelve days of Christmas draw near, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts are here to make the most of each day with holiday cheer and Santa's reindeer. Whether you choose city lights or snowball fights, gather 'round to make each day leading up to holiday season count!

Outlined below are 12 Merry Festivities across Fairmont Hotels & Resorts in North & Central America to have a holly jolly good time this Holiday season.

Have Dinner Inside a Life-Sized Gingerbread House at Fairmont San Francisco

For more than a century, Fairmont San Francisco has enchanted guests with its joyful holiday festivities and exuberant seasonal ambience. Back this year is the hotel's annual life-sized Gingerbread House on display from Thanksgiving through the New Year. Featuring hundreds of bricks of real gingerbread (baked by the hotel's award-winning pastry team) and pounds of See's Candies, the Gingerbread House takes a whooping 600 hours each year to construct. For an extra magical experience, book a private dining experience inside the Gingerbread House (for up to 12 guests) and take in the scents and sounds of the holiday season. For more than a century,has enchanted guests with its joyful holiday festivities and exuberant seasonal ambience. Back this year is the hotel's annual life-sized Gingerbread House on display from Thanksgiving through the New Year. Featuring hundreds of bricks of real gingerbread (baked by the hotel's award-winning pastry team) and pounds of See's Candies, the Gingerbread House takes a whooping 600 hours each year to construct. For an extra magical experience, book a private dining experience inside the Gingerbread House (for up to 12 guests) and take in the scents and sounds of the holiday season.

Enjoy a Glass of Cheer at Toronto's Pop-Up Holiday Bar: "The Thirsty Elf"

Toronto's favorite holiday-themed pop-up bar is returning this year to Fairmont Royal York . Located on the Mezzanine Level, "The Thirsty Elf" officially opens the night before Thanksgiving and will keep the drinks flowing until December 22 . Offering a thoughtfully curated holiday-themed menu of festive cocktails (such as "The Naughty List" featuring Crown Royal, Benediction, Apple Cider, Spider Maple, Orange and Whipped Cream), the twinkling pop-up bar features kitschy and cheery décor and is guaranteed to make your spirits shine bright. favorite holiday-themed pop-up bar is returning this year to. Located on the Mezzanine Level, "The Thirsty Elf" officially opens the night before Thanksgiving and will keep the drinks flowing until. Offering a thoughtfully curatedof festive cocktails (such as "The Naughty List" featuring Crown Royal, Benediction, Apple Cider, Spider Maple, Orange and Whipped Cream), the twinkling pop-up bar features kitschy and cheery décor and is guaranteed to make your spirits shine bright.

Reserve your Swiss Chalet at Los Angeles' first Apres-ski Dining Experience

Guests of Who What Wear, the hotel has elevated the Après-Ski experience further with festive snowy fun throughout December. Guests and the public alike can look forward to weekend movie nights, cookie making, challah baking, photo opportunities and much more. Guests of Fairmont Century Plaza will be transported to the ski slopes this holiday season through the hotel's beautifully built Swiss Chalets. Featuring cozy decor, fire pits and all of the delicious tidings of an idyllic winter getaway, the chalets offer a one-of-a-kind moment in the heart of the city. In partnership withthe hotel has elevated the Après-Ski experience further with festive snowy fun throughout December. Guests and the public alike can look forward to weekend movie nights, cookie making, challah baking, photo opportunities and much more.

Go Glice Skating in San Diego

Opening on Friday, November 24 , guests and locals can skate into a winter wonderland at Fairmont Grand Del Mar 's exceptional Glice Skating rink, designed for eco-friendly recreation. Ensure an unforgettable experience by reserving the exclusive cabana chalets complete with firepits , while indulging in the festive spirit with holiday-themed beverages, seasonal treats, and s'mores by the fire. Stay on the lookout for live appearances from Santa Clause and his jolly helpers for some photo ops. Opening on, guests and locals can skate into a winter wonderland atfirepitsholiday-themeds'mores

Get Lost in New York City , Kevin McCallister-style

New York's most famous hotel, The Plaza , is inviting guests to live out their Kevin McCallister dreams by recreating some of their favorite scenes from the popular '90s film, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York ". Through booking the hotel's "Home Alone 2 - Fun in New York " package, guests will enjoy a private limousine ride around New York City to visit the famous filming locations while devouring their very own delicious hot cheese pizza. Afterwards, return to your room where "one of those little refrigerators you have to open with a key" awaits and call down for an over-the-top ice cream sundae delivered right to your bed. Package rates start from $3,195 per night. most famous hotel,, is inviting guests to live out theirdreams by recreating some of their favorite scenes from the popular '90s film, "Home Alone 2: Lost in". Through booking the hotel'spackage, guests will enjoy a private limousine ride aroundto visit the famous filming locations while devouring their very own delicious hot cheese pizza. Afterwards, return to your room where "one of those little refrigerators you have to open with a key" awaits and call down for an over-the-top ice cream sundae delivered right to your bed.

A Very Merry Holiday Hula Performance at Fairmont Orchid

If you dream of trading in your winter boots for flip flops, Fairmont Orchid invites you to make Hawai ʻ i Island your home for the holidays. Join the property for a very merry holiday hula celebration at Sunset Terrace on December 15 at 5:30 p . m ., where festivities will kick off with traditional Hawaiian live music, hālau hula (hula school) performances and hot cocoa before illuminating Fairmont Orchid into a tropical winter wonderland. The property's award-winning pastry team will also unveil a life-sized chocolate gingerbread hale (hut) fashioned in the tradition of a Hawaiian plantation-style home in the hotel's lobby for guests to walk through and enjoy. If you dream of trading in your winter boots for flip flops,HawaiFairmont

Get into the Holiday Spirit(s) at Fairmont Empress

Overlooking Victoria's sparkling Inner Harbor, Canada's iconic "Castle on the Coast" sets the bar for coastal luxury. This holiday season, locals and guests can cozy up on Fairmont Empress' Sunset Sips : a brand-new cocktail and culinary experience with an intoxicating twist on tradition. Available on select evenings this December, visitors can enjoy thoughtfully crafted holiday-inspired cocktails served in glass teapots and tiers of festive nosh, a nod to the property's beloved afternoon tea service that guests have been indulging in for over a century. Festive Sunset Sips is available in the Lobby Lounge from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Overlookingsparkling Inner Harbor,iconic "Castle on the Coast" sets the bar for coastal luxury. This holiday season, locals and guests can cozy up on Fairmont Empress' Festive Veranda around a crackling fire and indulge in breathtaking views, seasonal cocktails and cheese and chocolate fondue. They can also take also take advantage of Fairmont Empress ' night-life atmosphere during: a brand-new cocktail and culinary experience with an intoxicating twist on tradition. Available on select evenings this December, visitors can enjoy thoughtfully crafted holiday-inspired cocktails served in glass teapots and tiers of festive nosh, a nod to the property's beloved afternoon tea service that guests have been indulging in for over a century.

Visit Santa in his Washington D.C. Residence

Santa's sleigh bells will be ringing at Fairmont Washington D.C ., Georgetown . Starting on Saturday, December 2 through Sunday, December 17 , the stunningly whimsical Santa Suite will be open on Saturdays and Sundays in December from 11:30 a. m . - 2:30 p . m . All children - naughty and nice - are invited to stop in and say hello to Santa while enjoying the sights and sounds of the enchanting suite, including decorated twinkling trees, gingerbread displays and much more. Admission, through Eventbrite, is $10 per person and all proceeds go to Horton's Kids , a locally-based organization that provides clothing, food and personal care items for under-resourced families. Santa's sleigh bells will be ringing atunder-resourced

Find the True Meaning of the Season: "Trees of Hope " at Fairmont Chateau Whistler

In British Columbia , Fairmont Chateau Whistler and Mountain Galleries (located inside the hotel) have partnered to present "Trees of Hope " – a unique art auction featuring paintings donated by fourteen Canadian artists. The artwork will be on display starting December 4 in the hotel lobby and will be available for purchase through silent auction until January 31, 2024 . All proceeds go to Canuck Place Children's Hospice, which provides palliative and respite care services for sick children in British Columbia . Last year the auction raised over $35,000 CAD! Inand Mountain Galleries (located inside the hotel) have partnered to present "Trees of" – a unique art auction featuring paintings donated by fourteen Canadian artists. The artwork will be on display startingin the hotel lobby and will be available for purchase through silent auction until. All proceeds go to Canuck Place Children's Hospice, which provides palliative and respite care services for sick children in. Last year the auction raised overCAD!

Walk through a Winter Wonderland in Vancouver

In downtown Vancouver , the historic Fairmont Hotel Vancouver will magically transform into a holiday winterland through its annual "Festival of Trees." A cherished community tradition for over 30 years, each year the hotel partners with the BC Children's Hospital Foundation to deck their lobby halls with shimmering trees donated by local companies to help raise funds. This year's festival kicks off on November 23 and is on display until January 3, 2024 . In downtown, the historicwinterland

A Luxurious Festive Escape: Unraveling the Magic of Fairmont Mayakoba

Get ready to unwrap the holiday magic at Fairmont Mayakoba , the ultimate tropical holiday destination. Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, the enchanting resort transforms into a festive wonderland with immersive festive activities for the entire family. Guests can enjoy a tree lighting and drone show, holiday movies on the beach, kids activities including Santa's arrival, Disney shows and Mexican holiday parties, as well as spa holiday treatments and special dining experiences. The holidays at Fairmont Mayakoba infuse the warmth of Mexican traditions with the festive spirit to create unforgettable memories. Get ready to unwrap the holiday magic at, the ultimate tropical holiday destination. Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, the enchanting resort transforms into a festive wonderland with immersivefor the entire family. Guests can enjoy a tree lighting and drone show, holiday movies on the beach, kids activities including Santa's arrival, Disney shows and Mexican holiday parties, as well as spa holiday treatments and special dining experiences. The holidays at Fairmont Mayakoba infuse the warmth of Mexican traditions with the festive spirit to create unforgettable memories.

Jingle and Mingle at "The Ugly Sweater" Holiday Pop-Up Bar at Fairmont Austin

This holiday season guests can mingle alongside sleighs and skyline views at "The Ugly Sweater" holiday pop-up bar at Fairmont Austin 's Rules & Regs . Enjoy nibbles and nog while sporting your best festive attire to fit the very merry vibes of the hotel's vibrant 7th floor rooftop bar. Guests can expect twinkling lights, an abundance of kitschy holiday cheer and lively libations. "The Ugly Sweater" officially opens November 24, 2023 , and is open daily from 5:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. (Monday – Saturday), 5:00pm – 11:00pm (Sunday.) This holiday season guests can mingle alongside sleighs and skyline views at "The Ugly Sweater" holiday pop-up bar at's. Enjoy nibbles and nog while sporting your best festive attire to fit the very merry vibes of the hotel's vibrant 7th floor rooftop bar. Guests can expect twinkling lights, an abundance of kitschy holiday cheer and lively libations. "The Ugly Sweater" officially opens, and is open daily from(Monday – Saturday),(Sunday.)

Those unable to celebrate in person can take a piece of Fairmont home with you this holiday season. The Fairmont Store has a treasure trove of new and thoughtfully curated gift ideas for all of the special people in your life. From plush bathrobes to a complete Fairmont bed set (sheets, pillows, and a bed) and even Fairmont's exclusive LOT 35 tea set, there's something for everyone on your shopping list this season.

