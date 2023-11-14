U.S. News Announces 2024 Elementary and Middle Schools Rankings

The rankings analyze more than 79,000 public schools at the state and district level.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today released the 2024 Best Elementary and Middle Schools rankings. In this edition, U.S. News publishes rankings and data on more than 79,000 public elementary and middle schools nationwide.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report) (PRNewswire)

Parents, educators and community members can:

"The 2024 Best Elementary and Middle Schools rankings offer a way for parents to get a snapshot of their child's school and how well it's doing within its community," said LaMont Jones, managing editor for education at U.S. News. "Easily accessible data on student-teacher ratio, district spending, and the number of school counselors available at the school can keep parents informed and involved."

The methodology for the rankings focused on state assessments of students who were proficient or above proficient in mathematics and reading/language arts while accounting for student backgrounds, achievement in core subjects, and how well schools are educating their students. Student-teacher ratios are applied to break ties in the overall score.

The 2024 Best Elementary and Best Middle Schools rankings are based on publicly available data from the U.S. Department of Education. For district-level rankings, at least two of the top performing schools must rank in the top 75% of the overall elementary or middle school rankings to qualify for district-level recognition.

For more information, visit Best Elementary and Middle Schools and use #BestK8Schools on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and X (formerly Twitter).

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.