GENZEVA and RYLTI perform second genomic research study which yields another significant discovery

In only a few months, Genzeva's new breakthrough advanced genomics process integrating RYLTI's innovative RKE (RYAILITI Knowledge Engineering) AI Platform and digital twin ecosystem has again illustrated major potential for accelerating discovery in genomic research.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Findings from a second joint study by Genzeva, a leading molecular genetic laboratory that performs whole genome and clinical exome sequencing for clinical diagnostics and research, and tech innovator RYLTI again illustrate the potential of their breakthrough process to accelerate discovery in genomic research.

It has been only a few months since the Genzeva/RYLTI partnership's first study yielded success identifying a biomarker for the diagnosis of a multifactorial disorder, and a possible hotspot, by applying innovative new methodology including the use of RYLTI's RKE (RYAILITI Knowledge Engineering) AI Platform and biomimetic digital twin ecosystem.

The new study investigated a different multifactorial disorder. Again, led by geneticist Dr. William G. Kearns, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Genzeva, a patent-pending process was utilized which employed whole genome or clinical exome sequencing, phenotype-driven variant analysis and ranking, and the RKE Platform. RYLTI's methodology incorporates human intelligence without bias into the analytical workflow and leverages complex data from diverse sources in a way that RYLTI believes many traditional AI and Machine Learning technologies are not engineered to recognize.

The analysis identified DNA variants in six genes classified as variants of unknown clinical significance (VUS), which were not present in controls. This discovery shows that the molecular actions of these six VUSs are closely associated with the pathophysiology of the multifactorial disease under investigation, and could be reclassified as pathogenic.

"Our second study once again illustrates that this novel process and pioneering technology for genomic analyses can uncover hidden "dark data" with insights that may never have been achievable before. We feel this exciting new application may have far-reaching potential to expand the scope of discovery in research, perform virtual clinical trials, and aid in the rapid identification of new therapies for the effective treatment of disease," said Kearns.

"Having another genomic research breakthrough with our partner Genzeva only a few months since our initial success together is very exciting. RYLTI "dark data" discoveries are being made in other sectors as well, and the use of our game-changing technology has proven to have broad applications," said Peter Fiorillo, President and CEO of RYLTI.

RYLTI has engaged US Capital Global Partners LLC as RYLTI's financial advisor.

About GENZEVA

GENZEVA is a leading molecular diagnostic laboratory utilizing advanced genetic sequencing methods, bioinformatics platforms, and patent-pending technology solutions. It provides services to healthcare research organizations worldwide, clinicians, and referring laboratories.

About RYLTI

RYLTI is a provider of advanced analytics solutions featuring multi-dimensional modeling, small wide data, knowledge graphing, and biomimetic computing methods. It delivers solutions to customers in multiple industries via its patent-pending RKE (RYAILITI Knowledge Engineering) AI Platform.

For more information, visit genzeva.com and ryailiti.com.

Dr. Kearns will attend the American Molecular Pathology 2023 annual meeting from November 15–18, 2023.

