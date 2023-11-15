MellingMedical Secures DoD Electronic Catalog (ECAT) Contract, Expanding Access to Medical/Surgical Supplies for VA Facilities

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical, a trusted provider of medical supplies, equipment, devices, and pharmaceuticals to Federal health facilities, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a second contract with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Electronic Catalog (ECAT) program. This five-year contract (SPE2DE-24-D-0003) to supply medical/surgical products to the Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal agencies will significantly improve access to essential medical and surgical supplies for health care practitioners at the DoD and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health facilities across the country. This new contract complements MellingMedical's previously awarded ECAT contract (SPE2DH-19-D-0018) to provide medical equipment along with its Federal Supply Schedule med/surg contract.

This is the MellingMedical M logo. MellingMedical is a leading federal supplier of medical supplies, surgical devices and pharmaceuticals to veterans. MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all veterans nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/MellingMedical) (PRNewswire)

We are honored to expand our offerings under the DoD ECAT program to include medical/surgical supplies to our veterans.

DLA's ECAT is an internet solution designed to streamline the procurement process and enhance the availability of crucial medical supplies for DoD, VA, and other Federal government health facilities. MellingMedical's successful award of this contract affirms its commitment to supporting our nation's active duty military and veterans, and the dedicated healthcare professionals who serve them.

MellingMedical's participation with ECAT benefits healthcare practitioners, but also offers unique advantages to medical/surgical product manufacturers who wish to sell to the DoD and VA, automating procurements and speeding up access to a wide variety of medical surgical products needed by the troops and our veterans.

In announcing this contract award, Chris Melling, President and founder of MellingMedical, stated, "We are honored to expand our offerings under the DoD ECAT program to include medical/surgical supplies. This contract underscores our dedication to supporting the troops and our veterans and improving access to vital medical supplies for Federal healthcare facilities. We are honored to deliver top-notch care to our nation's heroes."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds Medical Equipment and Medical/Surgical ECAT contracts, as well as VA Med/Surg and Pharmaceutical Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contracts, through which it serves the full range of VA Medical Centers, all seven VA CMOPs, DoD Medical Facilities, and Health and Human Services (HHS) Indian Health Services (IHS). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and wound care, along with a full range of pharmaceutical products through partnerships with more than 50 recognized quality manufacturing partners. To learn more, visit www.MellingMedical.com.

