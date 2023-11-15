Tech Executive Ben Butler Joins Guidehouse to Lead Strategic Technology Alliances

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, announced that Ben Butler has joined the firm as its Strategic Technology Alliance Lead.

With over 24 years of experience, Butler has built a diverse career in technology and cloud services, demonstrating exceptional leadership, driving strategic growth, and providing technical expertise.

As the Global Lead of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Executive Sponsorships Program, he successfully developed and managed strategies to foster executive relationships and accelerate cloud adoption. Butler has held key leadership roles, including as the Global Lead for AWS Worldwide Public Sector Cloud Innovation Programs, VP of Business Development and Strategic Alliances at REAN Cloud, and Senior Systems Engineer for the MITRE Corporation. He has also served as a communications officer in the US Air Force.

"With his extensive technology experience and unwavering commitment to innovation, Ben has consistently driven results for leading organizations and their customers," said Robert McNamara, Guidehouse Partner and Digital Solutions Lead. "We are delighted to welcome him to Guidehouse."

Butler holds a B.S. in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia, an M.S. in Business Administration from Duke University, and an M.S. in Management Information Systems from the University of Maryland University College.

"I am incredibly excited to join Guidehouse. Guidehouse's reputation for excellence and its commitment to innovation align perfectly with my passion for building collaborative partnerships and digital solutions that drive value to our clients," said Butler. "I look forward to building relationships with our technology partners and clients across industries and contribute to the company's growth through strategic technology alliances."

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving commercial and public sector clients. A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility and leadership. Since it was established in 2018, Guidehouse has seen five-fold growth to over $3 billion and expansion into commercial markets, digital and managed services, and more than 17,000 employees in 55 locations around the world.

