Darling Ingredients to Participate in Upcoming 2023 Conferences

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced the company will engage in meetings with institutional investors and participate in fireside chats and panel discussions at the upcoming conferences:

Chairman and CEO Randall C. Stuewe to participate in ' Fuels of the Future ' panel at 8:45 a.m. GMT in London, UK

Senior VP of Investor Relations, Sustainability and Global Communications Suann Guthrie to participate in a Fireside Chat on Monday, December 4 , at 10 a.m. ET



Director of Sustainability Ethan Carter to participate in 'Navigating Your Sustainability Journey' panel on Tuesday, December 5 , at 10 a.m. ET

Select presentations will be available for viewing following the engagements. For details, visit the Events section of the company's Investors website.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 260 facilities in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

