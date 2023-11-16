NOVEMBER IS ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE AWARENESS MONTH: WHAT YOU AND YOUR FAMILY SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE MEMORY CARE JOURNEY

Finding the Right Care for Loved Ones and Accessing Resources for Families and Caregivers

BACKGROUND:

According to the Alzheimer's Association, the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer's is projected to reach 12.7 million by 2050. November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, a time to explore how the disease, as well as other dementias, affect all of us. Being aware of signs and symptoms that may indicate potential onset and identifying what steps to take if dementia is affecting a loved one are crucial components of memory care.

Kim Elliott, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Brookdale Senior Living discusses the signs and symptoms of dementia. She also shares what to look for when seeking support and a memory care community, as well as tips for how to help your family get the best care available. In addition, she discusses how to access educational resources, guidance, and support for caregivers and families.

DID YOU KNOW?

Deciding when to consider memory care is a personal decision. And each family is different. Some symptoms that indicate it may be time for professional help with caregiving include: increased issues with controlling emotional responses like verbal outbursts, physical resistance to care, getting lost or going outside without safe knowledge of how to get home, and an increased number of falls.

Some of the ways residents in high-quality memory care communities are supported are with therapeutic diets and dementia friendly food choices as well as with daily paths of engagement to support residents current abilities including movement.

Brookdale has more than 670 communities in 41 states across the country, and many of those are specifically designed for memory care. Their memory care program features a person-centered approach that's designed to help your loved one feel a sense of belonging and purpose, while still preserving their sense of self.

MORE ABOUT KIM ELLIOTT

Kim Elliott joined Brookdale in July 2014 and has served as our Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer since August 2021. She previously served as our Senior Vice President of Clinical Services from July 2014 until August 2021. Elliott has more than 27 years of experience in senior living and has developed a care philosophy based on the importance of individualized care, personal choice and resident independence. Before joining Brookdale, Ms. Elliott served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Quality and Compliance for Centerre Healthcare Corporation and Director of Compliance and Risk Management for Kindred Healthcare. Ms. Elliott received a BSN in nursing from the University of Kentucky and a Master's degree in nursing with a nursing executive specialty from Chamberlain University. She was inducted into the McKnight's Women of Distinction Hall of Honor in 2019, and serves on the Argentum Clinical Quality Executive Roundtable, on the Dean's Advisory Board for the Central Florida University School of Nursing, as a member of the Nightingale Society, and as a member of the 2022 Nashville Healthcare Council Fellows cohort.

