Charlotte Region ranks No. 1 in quality of life, No. 2 in market attractiveness for businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charlotte Region is among the top places in the country to live or do business, according to a new survey of more than 100 site selectors and corporate decision-makers.

Charlotte ranked No. 1 for quality of life amongst key competitor markets and No. 2 in attractiveness for expansion/relocation projects, according to the study. The survey was conducted by Slalom, a purpose-led, global business and technology consulting company, on behalf of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Slalom surveyed more than 100 site selectors and corporate decision-makers who compared Charlotte with 15 competitor markets including: Atlanta; Austin, TX; Boston; Chicago; Columbus, OH; Dallas, Denver, Kansas City, MO; Los Angeles; Nashville, TN; New York; Phoenix; San Francisco; Seattle; and Tampa, FL.

Slalom's study found that the cost of living is the most important factor for quality of life, followed by the availability of good K-12 education, and safety. Charlotte's cost of living is lower than the national average, which helped it secure the top spot.

The Charlotte Region came in at No. 2 for business expansions and relocations due to its strong quality of life, strategic value, and talent availability.

The study also found that talent availability and the skill level of workers are top decision drivers for both industrial and office projects. The Charlotte Region boasts a strong talent pool, with a number of universities and colleges located in the region. However, there are still potential growth areas for Charlotte to continue investing in talent training, incentives, and remote/flexible work options.

As one surveyed site selector said, "Labor is one of the most crucial aspects to site selection, and (in manufacturing) we struggle to find the right talent. Especially since COVID, there [has] been more need for flexibility in working and employers need to understand this."

Slalom's survey uncovered other key opportunities for Charlotte to enhance the perception of its region. Ranked second in market attractiveness behind Atlanta, respondents believe the Charlotte Region can improve by focusing on regional differentiators, robust university systems, economic development organizational (EDO) awareness, political climate, and a continued focus on quality of life.

