MULTI-PLATINUM GROUP IL DIVO ANNOUNCES "XX: 20th ANNIVERSARY ALBUM" TO BE RELEASED WORLDWIDE ON FEBRUARY 9, 2024

THE FIRST-EVER VINYL EDITION FROM IL DIVO WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE WITH COMMEMORATIVE AND COLLECTABLE PACKAGES OF "XX: 20th ANNIVERSARY ALBUM"

DEBUT ALBUM TRACK, "CRAZY," DROPS WITH PRE-ORDER TODAY

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum group IL DIVO announces the release of their forthcoming "XX: 20TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM," available for fans worldwide on February 9, 2024. The debut single from the album, "Crazy" drops today, and the album can be pre-ordered now HERE. The first-ever vinyl edition of their career, with commemorative and collectable packages of "XX: 20TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM," will also be available at www.ildivo.com.

The iconic quartet—Urs Bühler (tenor) of Switzerland, Sébastien Izambard (tenor) of France, David Miller (tenor) of America, and new member Steven LaBrie (baritone) of America—uphold the spirit of their signature sound while expanding its scope on their 10th full-length and very first independent album on Il Divo Music/Thirty Tigers.

Produced by Grammy® and Latin Grammy® Award-winning artist Carlos Fernando Lopez (Ricky Martin, Laura Pausini, Marc Anthony), "XX: 20TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM," includes songs sung by IL DIVO in English, Spanish and Italian; and an original composition written by the group, "Despertar Sin Ti." In addition to the IL DIVO spin on Gnarls Barkley's "Crazy," the album will also include Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing," with a Spanish version, "No Tengo Nada,"; Miguel Gallardo's "Hoy Tengo Ganas De Ti,"; Brenda Lee and Elvis Presley's "Always On My Mind," sung in English and Italian; Ed Sheeran's smash hit "Perfect"; "Despacito," the mega-smash by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber, and more.

"XX: 20TH Anniversary Album," Track Listing is As follows :

"Crazy"

"Hoy Tengo Ganas de Ti"

"Never Enough"

"Despacito"

"Perfect"

"The Power of Love"

"Talking to The Moon"

"No Tengo Nada"

"Despertar Sin Ti"

"Always On My Mind"

Since 2004, the Multi-Platinum classical crossover progenitors have emerged as a phenomenon buoyed by displays of vocal prowess, gigs around the world, and an indefinable magic between them. They have sold 30 million-plus units worldwide, scored 50 #1 hits, and earned 160 Gold and Platinum records across 35 countries. Between selling out tours on multiple continents, they've performed everywhere from the Summer Olympics and FIFA World Cup to Diamond Jubilee at Windsor and the Commander-in-Chief's Ball.

Life changed when the guys weathered the tragic passing of original co-founder Carlos Marín due to COVID-19. The remaining bandmates paid homage to their fallen brother with the Greatest Hits Tour in 2022. Steven LaBrie stepped in as a guest baritone on the road only for Urs, Sébastien, and David to welcome him as a full member a year later. Around the same time, they entered a studio in Coconut Grove, FL with producer Carlos Fernando Lopez. This new season represents a series of firsts: their first album with Steven, and also the first for their own label Il Divo Music with the members serving as Executive Producers and Sébastien as Co-Arranger.

The group also recently their released EP of best-loved Christmas songs with "A Merry Little Christmas"; and coinciding with the EP, the group will embark on their U.S. "A New Day Holiday Tour," launching November 29 at Ferguson Center for the Performing Arts in Newport News, continuing through December 23 in Naples, Florida. Tickets for the tour are available at: https://ildivo.com/tour-dates/.

For more information on IL DIVO, please visit: https://ildivo.com/

