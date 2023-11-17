Wondershare Dr.Fone V13.5 Introduces AI-Powered Customization and Cross-Platform Performance Enhancements

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Dr.Fone, the all-in-one mobile device management expert, introduces its latest version, V13.5, offering the most comprehensive support across all platforms, aimed at simplified users' mobile management experience.

Dr.Fone V13.5 elevates device management with AI customization for wallpapers and ringtones, supports the latest iOS devices, and enhances data recovery and data erasure security across Mac and Windows. Users enjoy faster backups, advanced image processing, and comprehensive iCloud and WhatsApp integration for an optimized mobile experience.

What's new in Dr.Fone V13.5 for Mac?

AI Wallpaper Generation: Instantly turn text into custom HD wallpapers with Dr.Fone's AI.

AI Music Generation: Generate and set custom AI-created music as your ringtone.

iOS 17 & New iPhone Support: Stay updated with full compatibility for the latest Apple releases.

iCloud Data Recovery: Easily retrieve lost data directly from iCloud.

Enhanced Image Handling: Manage and transfer RAW images seamlessly from Apple devices.

Data Erasure Report: Delete all private phone data with one click, and generate professional and reliable erase report.

Additionally, Dr.Fone V13.5 for Windows accelerates backup processes by over 30%, streamlines WhatsApp data restoration, supports importing and exporting for Apple RAW image formats, and enhances iCloud management functionality with comprehensive file management for Keynotes, Numbers, and Pages on iCloud Drive.

Jerry Chen, Product Director, remarks on Dr.Fone V13.5's significant updates: "We've enhanced the Mac version for superior management and user experience, and accelerated the backup performance on Windows by over 30%, reaffirming our commitment to cross-platform excellence."

Compatibility and Pricing

Dr.Fone is a comprehensive mobile device management toolkit. Dr.Fone V13.5 is compatible with Windows, Mac, web, iOS, and Android and can solve various problems, including phone recovery, system repair, forgotten passwords, phone system failures, data transfer, and screen unlock etc. Dr.Fone is currently hosting Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale event, offering up to 50% off from November 13th to December 4th, click the link to enjoy the discount. To know more about Dr.Fone, please visit https://drfone.wondershare.com or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Wondershare Technology is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity and productivity solutions. Celebrated for its commitment to innovation, Wondershare has earned accolades from The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp, distinguishing itself in the tech community. Serving over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare provides a vast portfolio of applications that enhance video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, and diagramming to empower individuals and businesses to achieve their full creative potential. For more information, visit Wondershare's website.

