ConcertAI's TeraRecon, Integrates Clinical and Generative AI, Supporting Clinical Research and Advancing Clinical Care Solutions at #RSNA23

New solutions empower clinicians and research teams with AI orchestration, model development, visualization, and multi-modal data management to power clinical research, clinical trials, and patient care strategies.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI's TeraRecon , the advanced visualization and clinical AI leader, recently unveiled first-in-category capabilities in advanced visualization, AI, and expansions to its AI partner ecosystem to enhance research capabilities and support complex clinical study workflows. These solutions will provide researchers with enhanced data analysis tools for in-depth study, contributing to more informed care strategies that can improve patient outcomes.

At this year's RSNA 2023, ConcertAI, and its TeraRecon clinical imaging solutions group, are formally launching a multi-modal AI platform aligning clinical, radiological, whole slide images/digital pathology, along with real-world patient data in support of AI model development for clinical research, clinical trials, and deployment of AI models for prospective clinical validation.

As part of this announcement, ConcertAI is engaging in a multi-year strategic agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) focused on advancing Clinical AI in oncology, with an emphasis on enhancing clinical trials and improving oncology decision-making. Leveraging ConcertAI's Eureka Life Science AI Platform, powered by TeraRecon, MSKCC will drive advancements in multi-modal AI workflows, using clinical and radiological imaging data. This collaboration aims to use advanced data analysis and AI methods to predict specific tumor mutations and cancer treatment response, contributing to the broader field of oncology research. Our joint vision is clear: advance the utility and efficacy of Clinical AI in oncology research, extending its benefits to more patients and institutions in the future. Read the recent press release.

"Over the past two years, we have focused on the importance of multi-modal data AI model development, validation, stability monitoring, and deployment for insights, as part of clinical trials, and ultimately, clinical care," said Jeff Elton, PhD CEO of ConcertAI. "Multi-modal data enable causal inferences and elimination of confounders for interpretations and predictions. Enabling this required rethinking the tools available to biomedical researchers, while leveraging the power of Generative AI. As a ground-up new approach that allows multi-modal data management, AI model development validation, model management, and model release we can bring the power of deep and wide data at scale, our large research network, and latest predictive AI and Gen AI together for the broadest research community use. Having MSKCC as a multi-year strategic collaborator is an additional assurance of meeting our commitments to patients, clinical providers, and biomedical innovators at pace and the highest possible standards of outcomes."

ConcertAI's TeraRecon will also be showcasing new and expanded collaborations within the Eureka Clinical AI Partner Program, including: Avicenna.AI, Bot Image, Cercare Medical, Coreline Soft, GLEAMER, Infervision, Lucida Medical, Optellum, Riverain, and Us2.ai, adding to its large catalog of AI models, offering solutions that enable clinicians to efficiently interact with AI findings, in one streamlined place by integrating seamlessly to PACS or Advanced Visualization solutions.

ConcertAI's TeraRecon is also announcing the launch of Pulmonology Suite, a collection of the leading, vendor-neutral, Pulmonology AI algorithms that aid in the analysis and interpretation of Chest CT scans to assess, monitor, and provide insights to support clinicians in treatment decisions for pulmonary conditions. Possible applications of Pulmonology Suite are to aid physicians including pneumothorax, lung nodules, and incidental pulmonary embolism. Pulmonology Suite complements Neurology Suite and Cardiology Suite, released earlier this year.

TeraRecon is also showcasing expert physicians that are redefining care delivery by leveraging the latest AI and advanced imaging technology in a series of in-booth Doc Talks. In these informal, 15-minute sessions followed by Q&A, doctors will share use cases and best practices around a variety of imaging workflows to support patient care:

Sunday, Nov. 26 , 1:30pm CT at booth #8123, Dr. Chris Maroules will discuss how TeraRecon's Advanced Visualization clinical workflows are empowering him to be more versatile in delivering cardiac care by utilizing dedicated diagnostic support and pretreatment planning tools tailored to each patient.

Monday, Nov. 27 , 11:30am CT at booth #8123, Dr. Giovanni Lorenz will show how TeraRecon's Advanced Visualization and AI solutions are helping him with optimal diagnosis of cardiac and lung disease to ensure timely and critical lung treatment is delivered to patients that need it thereby reducing stress, saving time, and potentially improving patient outcomes.

Monday, Nov. 27 , 1:30pm CT at booth #8123, Dr. Robert Falk will be discussing how the human mind is empowered by AI. He'll discuss what he calls Real intelligence and how it is empowering physicians to leverage the human mind with advanced tools and technology to deliver excellence in patient care.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 , 10:00am CT at booth 8123, Dr. Ajay Choudhri will be discussion how TeraRecon's Advanced Visualization Intuition software is helping & empowering him to do more with less to more effectively diagnose and plan interventional procedures thereby saving him time, stress, and burden while delivering optimal patient care.

Back by popular demand, TeraRecon will again host AI After Dark – an evening event with cocktails, appetizers, and engaging conversation around "AI Empowering Physicians, Clinicians, Scientists, and Investors Across Generations to Improve the Human Experience within Healthcare." We are fortunate to have Dr. Giovanni Lorenz and Dr. Praveen Ranganath lead a group of esteemed panelists in a robust conversation around AI innovation within the healthcare industry. Register to attend AI After Dark on Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 6:00–10:00pm CT.

Join us at the RSNA AI Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 3:30pm for a detailed conversation with our partner Cercare Medical, on the importance of AI partner ecosystems and "How AI Ecosystems Might Boost Deployment for IT, Efficiency for Clinicians, and Better Care for Patients."

TeraRecon will continue the AI conversations in booth #4773, showcasing a handful of its 18 AI partners, with in-booth presentations and demos from:

Cercare Medical: Sunday, Nov. 26 , 2-4pm ; Monday, Nov. 27 , 10am-12pm ; Tuesday, Nov. 28 , 1:30-3:30pm ; Wednesday, Nov. 29 , 10am-12pm

Bot Image: Monday, Nov. 27 , 12-2pm

Infervision: Sunday, Nov. 26 , 11-11:30am ; Monday, Nov. 27 , 4-4:30pm ; Tuesday, Nov. 28 , 11:30am-12pm

Coreline Soft: Sunday, Nov. 26 , 12-12:30pm ; Monday, Nov. 27 , 2:30-3pm ; Tuesday, Nov. 28 , 12:30-1pm

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

