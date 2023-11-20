Greyhound Marks 36 Years Helping Youth in Crisis Return Home

+ The Home Free program provides free bus transportation and reunification services for youth in crises.

+ Last year, Greyhound issued nearly 250 free bus tickets to reunite youth experiencing homelessness with their families.

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, commemorates the 36th anniversary of its "Home Free" program, which in partnership with the National Runaway Safeline (NRS), provides life-saving transportation and reunification services for youth experiencing crises. Home Free helps youth and young adults who have run away or are experiencing homelessness between the ages of 12 and 21 safely reunite with their families or legal guardians or travel to an alternative living arrangement through a free bus ticket.

(From L to R) Sharday Hamilton, Youth Fellow, National Runaway Safeline, Kai Boysan, CEO, Greyhound, Shannon Browning, Director, Homeless Strategies, Reto Micheluzzi, Partner, PwC, Margaret Windhman, Executive Director, Cafe Momentum (PRNewswire)

Each year approximately 4.2 million young people, ages 13 to 25, experience some form of homelessness, leaving them vulnerable for exploitation, assault, illness, and suicide.

"A free bus ticket can serve as a lifeline for youth in crises," said Kai Boysan, CEO, Greyhound Lines, Inc. "By partnering with the National Runaway Safeline, we can use our resources to bring about positive change in the lives of others. Since 1995, over 18,000 bus tickets have been given through the Home Free program. We are honored to be able to support the communities we serve and deeply committed to doing what we can to help these young people."

"When young people contact NRS for support and resources, they often mention the challenge of securing transportation home or to another stable location. They may find themselves thousands of miles from family and unable to afford a bus ticket to return." said Susan Frankel, Chief Executive Officer, NRS. "Every day, our team hears firsthand about the dangers youth face while experiencing homelessness. Through programs like Home Free, we can help keep these young people safe and off the streets."

If you or someone you know has run away or is experiencing homelessness and wants to return home or needs help, call or text 1-800-RUNAWAY (1-800-786-2929) or visit1800RUNAWAY.org. Click here to learn more about the program.

About Flix North America

Flix North America Inc., parent company of FlixBus Inc. and Greyhound Lines, Inc., provides the largest intercity bus transportation and booking platform for North America. A subsidiary of Germany-based mobility company Flix SE, Flix North America Inc. provides services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with almost 2,300 destinations across its network. Greyhound, FlixBus and their operating partners offer a smart and affordable alternative for travel that helps passengers reduce their impact on the environment and embrace a collective, sustainable approach to mobility.

About The National Runaway Safeline (NRS)

The National Runaway Safeline (NRS) is a national non-profit organization committed to ensuring that youth who have run away, are experiencing homelessness, or at risk of other adverse outcomes are safe and off the streets. Founded in 1971, NRS also operates the federally supported national communication system for youth ages 12 to 21 and families, providing critical crisis intervention 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Each year, NRS makes hundreds of thousands of connections to help and hope through the 1-800-RUNAWAY hotline and text line, online services at 1800RUNAWAY.org, including live chat, email, forum, and prevention services and resources.

