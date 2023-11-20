K11 Group to Host Louis Vuitton's Global First Men's Pre-Fall 2024 Show at K11 Victoria Dockside, Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K11 Group is proud to announce that the globally renowned luxury Parisian fashion maison Louis Vuitton will be debuting its highly anticipated Men's Pre-Fall 2024 Show on the runway in Hong Kong. This exclusive showcase will take place at the iconic Avenue of Stars in partnership with K11 MUSEA, both integral parts of K11 Group's marquee mega development project K11 Victoria Dockside, offering unparalleled art, culture, retail, leisure, hospitality, and work experiences at Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront. Set for 30 November (Thursday), this event will be history-making for Hong Kong. Renowned for its longstanding status as a prominent arts enclave, this monumental event will further solidify Hong Kong's reputation as a thriving economic and cultural hub, and assert its position as one of the world's foremost fashion capitals.

Avenue of Stars in partnership with K11 MUSEA will transform K11 Victoria Dockside into a never-before-seen Louis Vuitton fashion runway. (PRNewswire)

Transforming the Avenue of Stars into a never-before-seen Louis Vuitton's fashion runway

Avenue of Stars at K11 Victoria Dockside is a vibrant landmark that commemorates the city's iconic stars, with one of the most stunning harbour views in the world serving as the backdrop. K11 MUSEA, the brainchild of Adrian Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of New World Development and Founder & Chairman of K11 Group, is renowned for its cultural-retail concept with a curation of leading international brands and world-class art and cultural events. The "Silicon Valley of Culture" will provide an exceptional platform to showcase the epitome of global fashion, luxury, art, and culture.

Historic showcase reinforcing Hong Kong's status as a global cultural and fashion hub

With its rich history of introducing and promoting boundary-pushing art and cultural events, K11 Victoria Dockside shines as the ideal stage for Louis Vuitton's debut Men's Pre-Fall 2024 Show in Asia. The spotlight is on K11 Victoria Dockside, with global and regional fashion mavens, influential arbiters, and fashion luminaries preparing to gather in the city to witness this prominent moment in fashion history.

Louis Vuitton's menswear creative director, Pharrell Williams, has undeniably left an indelible mark in the fashion world. Fresh off the success of the menswear Spring/Summer 2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week in June, all eyes are on his Pre-Fall 2024 collection as he infuses his creative vision and signature style with Louis Vuitton's ever-changing DNA — a show that will further enrich the vibrant tapestry of Hong Kong's fashion landscape.

K11 Victoria Dockside fostering cultural creativity and innovation

The Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2024 fashion show follows in the footsteps of several other cultural highlights that have previously graced K11 Victoria Dockside and K11 MUSEA, the cultural-retail destination crafted by Adrian Cheng together with 100 Creative Powers, a roster of 100 international architects, artists and designers. This event further solidifies the reputation of K11 MUSEA as a hub for fashion, digital and modern art, collectibles, pop culture, and more.

In 2019, the Festival de Cannes Film Week made its Asia debut at K11 MUSEA. Brought to Hong Kong by Pierre Lescure, President of the Festival de Cannes, and Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate of Festival de Cannes and Adrian Cheng, Festival de Cannes Film Week was the celebration of creativity, culture and cinema, and was set to become the city's iconic film week.

In 2021, K11 NIGHT celebrated "Savoir-Faire: The Mastery of Craft in Fashion," an exhibition co-curated by Carine Roitfeld and Adrian Cheng examining the exceptional craftsmanship behind haute couture. The following year, the stage was set for "The Love of Couture: Artisanship in Fashion Beyond Time," a collaboration with the V&A Museum and renowned production designer Cheung Suk-ping that paid homage to the creativity, artisanship and boundless possibilities of couture. The groundbreaking METAVISION NFT exhibition added to K11 MUSEA and K11 Victoria Dockside's milestones in 2022, underscoring Hong Kong's diversity and innovation in the digital art world. K11 MUSEA then presented "City As Studio" in 2023, curated by Jeffrey Deitch, that showcased the breadth and depth of graffiti and street art across generations.

Looking forward, the internationally recognised rising Thai artist Korakrit Arunanondcha's immersive video installation "Painting with History in a Room Filled with People with Funny Names 3" will be K11 MUSEA's year-end exhibition, presented from Dec 2023 to Jan 2024 as part of this year's K11 NIGHT under the theme of "A Memory Palace". Last but not least, this Christmas season, K11 MUSEA and YouTube are set to co-create the world's first YouTube pop-up café 'Rhythm & Brews', highlighting the intersection of pop culture and modern lifestyle that further diversifies K11 Group's cultural offerings.

About K11 Group

K11 Group was founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Adrian Cheng. The unique concept brand combines culture and commerce through all of its projects, sustaining an ecosystem that caters to all walks of life with a growing portfolio of brands spanning sectors in Greater China and around the world.

A destination 10 years in the making, the flagship K11 MUSEA is K11 Group's most ambitious "cultural-retail" development and reinvigorates Hong Kong's waterfront with Cheng's vision to create a "Silicon Valley of Culture", to encourage a deeper look at the interconnectivity between creativity, culture and innovation.

11 SKIES is an upcoming mega project that will create a new landmark in Hong Kong's Retail, Dining and Entertainment (RDE) industries, as well as in wealth management and wellness services. Set to be the most comprehensive retail and business hub in the Greater Bay Area, 11 SKIES redefines the traveller and consumer experience across a 3.8 million sq ft gross floor area in SKYCITY, strategically located near Hong Kong International Airport and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

In addition to its K11 Art Malls, K11 Group operates K11 ATELIER as a network of office buildings for the next-generation workforce, alongside K11 ARTUS's luxury residences for worldly travelers, and K11 Select, which is a "cultural sandbox" for the modern generation and marked K11 Group's entry into the asset-light management market. To cultivate cultural richness through its operational goals, the group also proudly runs the Hong Kong non-profit K11 Art Foundation to incubate Chinese artists and curators, and the K11 Craft & Guild Foundation to preserve traditional Chinese crafts and bring them into the future. The group also manages and drives K11 KULTURE ACADEMY as an open education platform and K11 Future Taskforce, a consulting and market research institution.

K11 Group is based in Hong Kong SAR with operations in Greater China and investments in Europe and the US. Through K11 Group, Cheng's aim is to enrich the daily lives of next- generation consumers and create a new global identity for Chinese millennials, as well as cultivate opportunities for communities to thrive, connect, work and shop.

