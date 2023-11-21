McDermott Awarded Decommissioning Contract by Santos

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has been awarded a sizeable* engineering, procurement, removal and disposal contract by Santos. The offshore decommissioning award is for the full removal and disposal of the Campbell platform structure, which is part of the Varanus Island Hub offshore infrastructure in Western Australia.

Under the contract scope, McDermott will provide project management and engineering services for the removal and transportation of the platform topsides, substructure and associated items to an onshore facility, where it will be dismantled and disposed.

"Our successful, proven track record of project delivery spans the entire energy value chain," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. "This decommissioning award reflects the commitment we share with Santos to timely, safe, and environmentally responsible removal of infrastructure at the end of its operational life cycle. We look forward to continuing to be part of delivering their sustainability commitments while also contributing to the circular economy for a lower carbon future.

Project management and engineering will be executed by McDermott's team in Perth, Australia, with support from Batam, Indonesia and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The decommissioning of the Campbell platform is the fourth decommissioning project executed by McDermott in Australia in the last two years.

*McDermott defines a sizeable contract as between USD $1 million and USD $50M million.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

