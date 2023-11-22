Flickr Introduces New Features and Enhanced Insights to Pro Stats Dashboard

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flickr , the largest global photography community and leading photo-management application with a repository of tens of billions of photos, today announced the launch of highly anticipated enhancements and new features to the Flickr Pro Stats dashboard.

New for Flickr Pros: Up to 9 months of detailed stats about your views, comments, and faves (PRNewswire)

Photography is more than just taking pictures; it's about building a connection with others and continually refining your craft. Understanding the importance of this, Flickr is dedicated to providing a platform that enables a deeper link between creators and their audience.

With Flickr Pro , users gain an enhanced experience across Flickr with exclusive features and powerful tools for managing photos. Among these tools are advanced stats within the Flickr Stats dashboard, seamlessly accessible on both web and mobile. Flickr Pro Stats empower users to effortlessly track their views, comprehend how photos are discovered, monitor trending content, and explore the best-performing shots throughout the lifespan of their accounts.

Expanded Timeline for In-Depth Analysis

Flickr's Pro Stats dashboard now boasts an expanded timeline, allowing users to privately view their statistics over a substantial 36 weeks. This feature empowers users to effortlessly track the trends of their photos directly from their personal dashboard. The ability to filter data based on views, comments, or favorites facilitates a comprehensive analysis of performance, giving users a nuanced understanding of how their content resonates with their audience.

Flickr Pro users gain a historical view of engagement, encompassing reach, interaction, and personal appreciation, which contributes to a more meaningful experience for content creators. This data can now be exported from the Daily Stats dashboard—including the Source breakdown into CSV format for deeper analysis.

Enhanced Page Layout for User-Focused Experience

Recognizing the importance of prioritizing user-centric information, Flickr has meticulously redesigned the page layout. The result is an enriched experience featuring:

Recent stats , including views, comments, and favorites, accompanied by a day-specific source breakdown to identify the driving forces behind the traffic to Pro accounts.

All-time statistics with an overall content breakdown, offering a holistic view of users' Flickr Pro journey.

Updated graphs with granular views, captivating chart animations, and more.

Learn more about the new Flickr Pro Stats experience here .

About Flickr

Flickr , founded in 2004, is the world's largest photography community, committed to elevating the memories, artistry, and impact of all your photos. Fueled by passionate photographers for nearly 20 years, Flickr provides users with the safest and most inclusive platform for sharing and connecting through photos and videos. Since its acquisition by SmugMug in 2018, these united brands have created the most influential photography-focused community globally. Both brands are dedicated to continually thrilling their customers and delivering awesome as part of their evergreen mission as a company.

