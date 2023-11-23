PharmAbcine Publishes Study in Science Advances Demonstrating the Potential of PMC-403 in Preclinical Models of Idiopathic Systemic Capillary Leak Syndrome

Study reveals a promising avenue for addressing Idiopathic Systemic Capillary Leak Syndrome (ISCLS, a.k.a. Clarkson Disease) and vessel-related rare disease indications

Unique Tie2-activating antibody program, PMC-403, demonstrates efficacy in improving survival and reducing vascular leakage in ISCLC preclinical models

DAEJEON, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of next-generation antibody therapeutics, announces the publication of preclinical research in Science Advances, highlighting the potential of its Tie2-activating antibody program, PMC-403, in treating Idiopathic Systemic Capillary Leak Syndrome (ISCLS). The results underscore the novel mechanism of action, demonstrating the ability of PMC-403 to reduce vascular leakage associated with ISCLS in the preclinical models.

In this study, conducted in collaboration with Dr. Kirk Druey, Chief of the NIH's Lung and Vascular Inflammation Section, PharmAbcine's PMC-403 showed efficacy in improving survival and alleviating vascular leakage in the mouse model of ISCLS induced by histamine. The study extends to the treatment of mice exposed to influenza, showing promising results in reducing vascular leakage. The paper, titled "A ligand-independent Tie2-activating antibody reduces vascular leakage in models of Clarkson Disease" highlights the significance of Tie2 activation and its potential implications for the treatment of ISCLS.

ISCLS, or Clarkson Disease, is a severe systemic rare disorder characterized by the sudden and rapid exit of fluids and proteins from blood vessels into surrounding tissues due to the abnormal function of systemic vascular endothelial cells. This leads to symptoms such as hypotension, edema, and hypoalbuminemia, posing a significant threat with a 30% mortality rate upon acute onset.

PMC-403, an antibody that targets the Tie2 receptor, has a novel mechanism of action in which it activates the Tie2 receptor and normalizes the leaky pathological blood vessels. In February 2023, the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for PMC-403 for the treatment of Systemic Capillary Leak Syndrome.

Dr. Jin-San Yoo, President & CEO of PharmAbcine, commented "This study provides vital insights into the efficacy and potential expandability of Tie2-activating antibody for vascular diseases. Leveraging these preclinical data and the ODD grant by the US FDA, we are highly committed to seeking collaborative clinical research partnerships to expedite the development of an ISCLS therapy."

Dr. Kirk Druey's team shared enthusiasm for the potential breakthrough, underscoring their strong determination to advance into clinical trial.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical stage public company developing next generation IgG based therapeutics to treat cancer, neovascular eye diseases, and vascular related unmet needs.

The Company's main pipeline include clinical assets olinvacimab and PMC-403, and an IND-approved potential first-in-class asset PMC-309.

Olinvacimab, the Company's lead asset, is undergoing a Phase 2 trial in combination with MSD's pembrolizumab for mTNBC patients in Australia. The Company entered the Phase 2 study to reconfirm the encouraging result from Phase 1b olinvacimab-pembrolizumab trial, delivering 50% ORR, 67% DCR, and clean safety profile.

PMC-403 is a novel Tie2-activating antibody that stabilizes dysfunctional leaky disorganized pathological vessels and can be used for vascular-related eye disease, including wet AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration). PMC-403 is currently undergoing Phase 1 trial for neovascular AMD patients in Korea. PMC-403 is also being explored to expand into wider therapeutic areas related to pathological vessels including vessel-related rare disease and chronic kidney disease.

PMC-309, a novel anti-VISTA-antagonizing IgG in pan pH, is an immune checkpoint regulator that targets MDSC (myeloid derived suppressor cells) and M2 macrophages which play pivotal role in maintaining immunosuppressive TME (Tumor Microenvironment).

PMC-005, is an anti-EGFRviii IgG that only binds to EGFRviii expressed on cancer cells and can be applied to various modalities including CAR-T, CAR-NK, CAR-Macrophage, T cell/NK cell engager, and Radio-Immunotherapy.

