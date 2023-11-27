Hainan Airlines' Beijing-Boston Service Resumes on November 26th

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At 1:18 pm Beijing time on November 26, Hainan Airlines' non-stop flight HU729 from Beijing to Boston departed from Beijing Capital International Airport and landed at Boston's Logan International Airport at 2:09 pm local time. The event marks the successful resumption of Hainan Airlines' first China-US route since the COVID-19 outbreak and represents the airline's seventh intercontinental route originating from Beijing.

Hainan Airlines' Beijing-Boston route is scheduled for three round-trip flights every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, using Boeing 787-9 wide-body airliners. The outbound flight departs from Beijing Capital International Airport at 1:20 pm local time and arrives at Boston Logan International Airport at 3:40 pm local time, with a flight duration of approximately 15 hours and 20 minutes. The return flight departs Boston at 5:40 pm local time, with a brief stop in Seattle and arrives in Beijing two days later at 3:30 am local time. The estimated total flight time is 20 hours and 50 minutes. All times mentioned are local, and actual flight schedules should be checked for confirmation.

Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Joe Biden in San Francisco. President Xi emphasized the need for both nations to enhance humanistic exchanges. He advocated for more direct flights between China and the US, boosted cooperation in tourism, expanded local interactions, strengthened educational ties, and increased visits and communication between their peoples. In response, Hainan Airlines is meticulously preparing to restore its China-US flight frequency to pre-pandemic levels as swiftly as possible. This effort aims to provide convenient, high-quality, and safe air transportation services, facilitating cooperation across various sectors between China and the United States.

To date, Hainan Airlines has resumed and inaugurated over 30 international and regional round-trip passenger routes departing from 10 cities, including Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Haikou, Chongqing, Xi'an, Changsha, Taiyuan, Dalian and Guangzhou. The airline is also focused on accelerating the resumption and launch of more international and regional flights, aiming to better cater to the growing market demand for travel to and from China.

Schedule: The detailed schedule of Hainan Airlines' Beijing-Boston/Boston-Seattle-Beijing route is as follows (all schedules are in local time)

Flight No. Airplane

Model Route Schedule Departure

Time Arrival

Time Flight Date HU729 787-9 Beijing-

Boston Wednesdays, Fridays and

Sundays 1:20 pm 3:40 pm November 26, 2023-

March 9, 2024 HU730 787-9 Boston-

Beijing 5:40 pm 3:30am+2

Flight No. Aircraft

Model Route Schedule Departure

Time Arrival

Time Flight Date HU729 787-9 Beijing -

Boston Wednesdays, Fridays and

Sundays 1:20 pm 4:40 pm March 10, 2024 -

March 30, 2024 HU730 787-9 Boston -

Beijing 6:40 pm 3:30 am+2

Note: Flight information is subject to change without notice.

