Princess Cruises Marks Countdown to Inaugural Season from Port Canaveral

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises is gearing up for a momentous occasion one year from today as Caribbean Princess prepares to embark on its first-ever voyage from Port Canaveral, establishing a new homeport in the heart of Central Florida. These sailings promise the classic, premium Princess experience, catering to travelers of all ages, making them ideal for families and multi-generational adventures.

The ship will cast off on Nov. 27, 2024, embarking on its maiden journey from Port Canaveral to Turks & Caicos, offering a delightful four-day Thanksgiving getaway cruise, as Princess Cruises brings the magic of "The Love Boat" to this convenient new departure point.

On sale now, the November 2024 through April 2025 season features 20 cruise departures to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, ranging in length from four to eight days, including:

Thanksgiving four-day getaway voyage to Turks & Caicos ( Nov. 27, 2024 )

Eastern Caribbean six-day cruises to Nassau , Grand Turk and either Amber Cove or San Juan ( Dec. 9 , 23, 2024; Jan. 6 , 20, Feb. 3 , 17, March 3 , 17, 31, 2025)

Eastern Caribbean eight-day cruises with St. Thomas, St. Maarten , San Juan and Grand Turk ( Dec. 1 , 29, 2024; Jan. 26 , Feb. 23 , March 23, 2025 )

Western Caribbean eight-day voyages to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatan for Mahogany Bay ( Dec. 15, 2024 ; Jan. 12 , Feb. 9 , March 9 , April 6, 2025 )

Cruisers may opt to combine any six- or eight-day itineraries for a longer 14-day vacation.

"With Port Canaveral being introduced as new home port for us in just one year, our presence in North America expands and provides another major drive market with convenient access, as well as a multitude of flight options in and out of Orlando," said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. "Plus, we hope many of our guests from Port Canaveral will experience Princess for the first time and discover why our cruise line is so unique, from the Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization, to world-class dining, casual eateries, Broadway-inspired entertainment and incredible family offerings."

Guests booking can take advantage of inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier which add popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew gratuities and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.

Caribbean Princess also offers a wide variety of staterooms that accommodate up to four guests and interconnecting staterooms for families, a Youth and Teen Center for ages 3-17, an outdoor Movies Under the Stars screen to enjoy films, live sports games and more, plus quieter spaces like The Sanctuary for adult guests to relax with the ocean breeze.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

