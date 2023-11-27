Unisys Transfers a Portion of its U.S. Defined Benefit Pension Obligations to F&G Through $250 Million of Group Annuity Contracts

This agreement marks the fourth U.S. retiree buyout since the beginning of 2021 and reflects a continuation of efforts to reduce pension liabilities, volatility and cost while securing retiree pension benefits with highly-rated insurance companies

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has closed agreements with F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) ("F&G") to purchase group annuity contracts totaling approximately $250 million through which Unisys will transfer projected benefit obligations valued at a similar amount related to certain retirees under one of the company's U.S. pension plans to F&G.

As part of the transfer, F&G's insurance subsidiaries, Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company and Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company of New York, will assume responsibility for pension benefits for approximately 3,900 retirees and beneficiaries with monthly benefits lower than certain thresholds. There will be no changes to the gross amount, timing, or form of the monthly pension payments.

Unisys anticipates this action will result in a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax settlement charge of approximately $244 million. Since the purchase will be made by the pension trust, there will be no impact on the company's cash position.

"Purchasing these annuity contracts demonstrates the company's continued commitment to de-risking its pension obligations.," said Unisys Chief Financial Officer Deb McCann.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients – and have been pushing the possible for 150 years – visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn. #Unisys150.

About F&G

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Unisys cautions readers that the assumptions forming the basis for forward-looking statements include many factors that are beyond Unisys' ability to control or estimate precisely and are made based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of this date concerning future developments and their potential effect upon Unisys. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management's expectations, assumptions and beliefs or that the effect of future developments on Unisys will be those anticipated by management. Forward-looking statements in this release include the impact on the U.S. pension. Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Unisys' expectations are contained in Unisys' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Unisys' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings, which are available at the SEC's web site, http://www.sec.gov. Information included in this release is representative as of the date of this release only and while Unisys periodically reassesses material trends and uncertainties affecting Unisys' results of operations and financial condition in connection with its preparation of management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition contained in its Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC, Unisys does not, by including this statement, assume any obligation to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement referenced herein in light of future events.

