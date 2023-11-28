LotusFlare Teams Up with T-Mobile for Strategic Technology Innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LotusFlare announced a strategic technology relationship with T-Mobile to deliver additional business and technical capabilities to T-Mobile wholesale customers using LotusFlare Digital Network Operator® Cloud (DNO™ Cloud).

LotusFlare DNO Cloud is a fully digital platform providing products and services to help companies operate their businesses efficiently. LotusFlare DNO Cloud is a micro-services-based, cloud-native commerce platform designed from the ground up to take advantage of best-in-class, web-scale technologies.

LotusFlare will develop a solution for T-Mobile to simplify the creation and operation of wireless services for consumer or enterprise brands. T-Mobile's solution, developed by LotusFlare, and leveraging LotusFlare DNO Cloud, will power new customers, driving increased loyalty and engagement of their end-users while creating additional revenue streams.

"LotusFlare is a key collaborator in T-Mobile's efforts to expand our industry-leading wholesale services and bring a fresh perspective to the space," said Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale and head of T-Mobile's growing wholesale business. "Given their dedication to innovation and cloud-native technology, we are thrilled to team with LotusFlare and bring more solutions to our customers."

"We are delighted to be selected by T-Mobile Wholesale as a strategic technology collaborator. LotusFlare DNO Cloud will help T-Mobile accelerate its market-leading position," said Sam Gadodia, CEO and Co-Founder of LotusFlare. "LotusFlare is thankful for its relationship with T-Mobile and looks forward to helping T-Mobile continue to simplify technology and simplify customer experience."

About LotusFlare

LotusFlare's mission is to design, build and continuously advance a digital commerce and monetization platform that simplifies technology and customer experience to deliver valuable outcomes to enterprises. LotusFlare serves Telekom Austria Group (A1), T-Mobile, Globe Telecom, CelcomDigi, Singtel, GOMO, Digicel, re:do and other leading CSPs. Learn more at lotusflare.com .

