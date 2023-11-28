THR33S Basketball Event Brings Hoops Culture To Miami

Tournament To Benefit The Mario V. Chalmers Foundation

MIAMI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THR33S is an immersive experience bringing 3x3 basketball, live music, art, local food, and philanthropy to Art Basel weekend. The events will take place on Saturday, December 9th at Bay Front Park in Miami and is hosted by Aces Collective – a sports and entertainment media company founded by Super Bowl Champion and former Denver Broncos player, Jordan Norwood.

"I'm excited to give back to the Miami community. Miami is a big part of my basketball story," says Mario Chalmers .

"I have seen sports bring communities together and, more importantly, how sports and art can bring our youth to life with creativity, competitiveness, and teamwork," says Jordan Norwood, CEO of Aces Collective.

THR33S will also host a youth camp that day in partnership with the Mario V. Chalmers Foundation. Ninety local youth will have the opportunity to attend a 2-hour clinic led by the Miami Heat legend and NBA Champion himself. Participants can also take part in free art workshops, meditation and more. Proceeds from the 3x3 tournament will go to benefit his foundation. "I'm excited to give back to the Miami community. Miami is a big part of my basketball story. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to partner with THR33S on this youth activation," says Mario Chalmers.

A 3x3 tournament will also take place and will be played "Fireball" style, which was founded by BIG3 founders Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz. Aces Collective has an ownership stake in the BIG3 team, Power. "We are excited to support what the Aces are building with THR33S and to support Mario Chalmers, who has been in the BIG3 for several years now. We love to see Mario use his platform to give back," says Jeff Kwatinetz.

Notable names such as Ryan "Hezi God" Carter and Frank "Nitty" Session among others will compete on the court for a cash prize of $10,000 dollars. Attendees of the game will also enjoy a live musical performance from cultural icons, Juelz Santana, and Bobby Shmurda, live hosting by YesJulz and Hoopers Dream, as well as live art exhibits and mindfulness workshops led by youth ambassador, G is for Great. Aces Collective plans to activate the THR33S events into 2024 in other cities including Austin, Brooklyn, The DMV, Las Vegas, and New Orleans.

For more information or to purchase tickets: @thr33sbasketball, www.thr33s.com



Aces Collective is a sports and entertainment media company founded by Super Bowl Champion and former Denver Broncos player, Jordan Norwood. The Aces Collective infuses blockchain technology, sports, music, art, and culture to create immersive, one-of-a-kind experiences. They also own a stake in BIG3 Power. To learn more about Aces Collective - @theaces.xyz, www.theaces.xyz.

