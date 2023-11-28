U.S. News & World Report Names 12 Lifespace Communities Health Centers Among Best Nursing Homes in 2024

DALLAS and WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifespace Communities, Inc., one of the top 10 largest nonprofit senior living communities in the country, announced that 12 of its health centers have been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2024 by U.S. News & World Report.

Since 2009, U.S. News' annual Best Nursing Homes ratings have been a resource for consumers in need of either short-term rehabilitation or long-term care for themselves or a family member.

"At Lifespace, we focus on providing our team members with the resources and training required to deliver superior and personalized care," said Chief Operating Officer Brian Robbins. "Receiving this prestigious recognition is an acknowledgment of our team members' dedication to patient outcomes and the patient experience."

The recognized Lifespace senior living communities, located in five states, earned the U.S. News Best Nursing Home status by achieving a rating of "High Performing," the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehabilitation, Long-Term Care, or both. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those that satisfy U.S. News' assessment of consistent performance in quality measures.

The Lifespace health centers featured in the 2024 report include:

Abbey Delray , Delray Beach, Fla. , Short-term Rehabilitation

Abbey Delray South , Delray Beach, Fla. , Short-term Rehabilitation

Beacon Hill , Lombard, Ill. , Short-term Rehabilitation

Friendship Village of Bloomington , Bloomington, Minn. , Long-term Care

Greenfields of Geneva , Geneva, Ill. , Short-term Rehabilitation

Harbour's Edge , Delray Beach, Fla. , Short-term Rehabilitation

Newcastle Place , Mequon, Wis. , Short-term Rehabilitation

Oak Trace , Downers Grove, Ill. , Short-term Rehabilitation

Querencia at Barton Creek , Austin, Texas , Short-term Rehabilitation, Long-term Care

The Stayton at Museum Way , Fort Worth, Texas , Short-term Rehabilitation, Long-term Care

The Waterford , Juno Beach, Fla. , Short-term Rehabilitation

Village on the Green, Longwood, Fla. , Short-term Rehabilitation

"Lifespace is dedicated to providing environments where our residents and team members thrive," said Lifespace President and CEO Jesse Jantzen. "This focus includes our health centers, where our clinical team members deliver high-quality care – regardless of being a resident or a patient seeking short-term rehab care. This recognition by U.S. News & World Report underscores our team members' enduring commitment to the wellbeing of our residents and patients."

For the 2024 edition, U.S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes on patient and resident outcomes, such as infection rates; staffing levels; potentially inappropriate reliance on antipsychotic drugs; health inspection results and other indicators of quality.

"U.S. News' Best Nursing Homes ratings give patients, senior residents, their families and caregivers an objective assessment of quality, to help them choose the facility that best fits their individual needs," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "Nursing homes that have earned the recognition of U.S. News have a track record of achieving better outcomes for patients and residents, and maximizing the amount of care they receive from nurses and other staff."

To calculate the Best Nursing Homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home's performance using a variety of quality measures obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The U.S. News methodology factors data such as resident care, safety and outcomes. Both short- and long-term ratings include data on nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing ER and hospital visits. The long-term care rating also includes measures of whether a home changed ownership and how well they were staffed on weekends.

For more information, visit Best Nursing Homes and use #BestNursingHomes on Facebook and X (formally Twitter).

About Lifespace Communities

Lifespace Communities, Inc., based in Dallas and West Des Moines, Iowa, is a not-for-profit organization proudly serving older adults for more than 45 years. Founded in 1976, Lifespace Communities with this acquisition has grown to own and operate 17 continuing care retirement communities in seven states, serving more than 5,700 residents and employing more than 4,200 team members. For more information about Lifespace and its communities, visit LifespaceCommunities.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

