AOA response to "The View" regarding misleading comments

DOs currently make up approximately 11% of the nation's physician workforce and 25% of all U.S. medical students

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the representative body for the nation's 186,000+ osteopathic physicians and medical students, the AOA works continuously to combat misinformation about osteopathic medicine in the media.

AOA leadership recently learned of some misleading comments regarding the DO credentials that were made during the Monday, Nov. 27 episode of "The View." While discussing a report on former President Donald Trump's health that was released by his personal physician, who is a DO, "The View" host Sunny Hostin indicated that a DO is different than a "medical doctor." Watch the clip.

AOA President Ira P. Monka, DO, MHA, FACOFP, and CEO Kathleen S. Creason, MBA, responded quickly to set the record straight by alerting show producers and hosts to the misleading statement and providing fact-based resources to increase understanding of the critical role DOs play in the nation's physician workforce.

View the full response sent to producers of The View.

"Comments implying that DOs are not medical doctors could not be further from the truth," reads the AOA response to producers of the show, going on to say, "DOs currently make up approximately 11% of the physician workforce and 25% of all U.S medical students. Our profession has grown 63% in the past decade and nearly 300% in the last 30 years. Osteopathic physicians hold positions in our nation's top government, academic and medical institutions and are responsible for the health and well-being of millions, including our nation's astronauts, President Biden and former President Trump."

In addition to correcting the inaccurate statement, President Monka extended the offer to appear as a guest on a future episode of "The View," with the goal of ensuring viewers are presented with a more accurate impression of DOs and the care they provide to patients across the nation.

