U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Dates, Locations for January-March Releases Also Detailed
WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Postal Service announced four new stamp subjects for 2024. This group, along with the stamps announced in October, make up only a partial list, with more to be revealed in the weeks and months ahead. All stamp designs are preliminary and subject to change.
Dungeons & Dragons This stamp release marks the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, described by its owners as the World's Greatest Role-playing Game, that has become a cultural phenomenon. By inviting participants to imagine themselves as wizards, warriors and other adventurers in exciting and treacherous fantasy worlds, Dungeons & Dragons opened doors to whole new universes of creativity for generations of players. The pane of 20 stamps features 10 different designs that highlight characters, creatures and encounters familiar to players of the game. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps and pane with existing illustrations.
John Wooden Legendary coach John Wooden (1910-2010) led the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Bruins to a record-setting 10 Division I men's basketball national championships. Often considered the greatest coach in the history of American sports, Wooden coached the Bruins to 88 consecutive wins and four perfect (30-0) seasons. The stamp features a portrait of Wooden. In the "UCLA blue" background, a player defends a shot. The numbers on the two players' jerseys, 4 and 10, evoke the Bruins' four perfect seasons and the 10 national championships during Wooden's tenure. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp using original artwork by Alexis Franklin.
Carnival Nights Carnival Nights celebrates one of America's favorite pastimes. The stomach-twisting thrill rides, the indulgent snacks and sweets and the general spirit of lighthearted fun make the nation's carnivals and fairs a place for visitors of any age to enjoy. Ten new stamps in a pane of 20 feature photographs that convey the energy and color of a summer carnival at night. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps with existing photographs.
Ansel Adams One of the most renowned and influential artists of the 20th century, Ansel Adams (1902-1984) made thousands of awe-inspiring photographs that collectively create a rich visual portrait of the American landscape. A masterful photographer and dedicated environmentalist, Adams sought to imbue each of his black-and-white prints with the power and wonder he felt in the presence of nature. These 16 stamps feature some of Adams's most famous images in his signature "straight photography" style, an approach defined by its precision and directness. Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps.
Dates and Locations: January-March The Postal Service today also announced stamp release dates and locations for January through March of next year:
Stamps
Release Date
City
State
ZIP
Love
(no ceremony)
Jan. 12
Romance
AR
72136
Pillars of Creation (Priority Mail)
(no ceremony)
Jan. 22
Greenbelt
MD
20770
Cosmic Cliffs (Priority Mail Express)
(no ceremony)
Jan. 22
Greenbelt
MD
20770
Lunar New Year • Year of the Dragon
Jan. 25
Seattle
WA
98109
Constance Baker Motley (Black Heritage)
Jan. 31
New York
NY
10199
Saul Bellow (Literary Arts, 3 ounce)
(no ceremony)
Feb. 6
Chicago
IL
60607
Radiant Star (Presorted Standard)
(no ceremony)
Feb. 19
Star
ID
83669
The Underground Railroad
March 9
Church Creek
MD
21622
Bluegrass
March 15
Owensboro
KY
42301
Garden Delights
(no ceremony)
March 16
Strongsville
OH
44136
Celebration Blooms
(no ceremony)
March 22
St. Louis
MO
63155
Wedding Blooms (2 ounce)
(no ceremony)
March 22
St. Louis
MO
63155
Save Manatees
March 27
Silver Springs
FL
34488
Details on first-day-of-issue cities/ceremony locations for other 2024 stamps will be released throughout the year. Dates and locations are subject to change.
